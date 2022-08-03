Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Samsung Gaming Hub adds Amazon Luna support today

Amazon Luna joins services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Google Stadia as part of the Samsung Gaming Hub.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Amazon
2

Samsung made news earlier this year when the company announced that its latest line of smart TVs would support a number of cloud-based gaming services, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate primarily among them. However, the electronics manufacturer is not stopping with Xbox's subscription service. On Wednesday, the company announced that Amazon Luna is also coming to the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Amazon Luna is the latest gaming partner for Samsung. The service joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, and Utomik. The Samsung Gaming Hub is featured on many of the 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, as well as the 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Like with those other gaming providers, Amazon Luna can be played using a wireless controller with a Bluetooth connection. That includes the proprietary Luna controller, but users also have the option of hooking up their Xbox, PlayStation, or third-party controllers.

Amazon Luna exited its early access state earlier this year and features a large selection of cloud-based games, from smaller indie titles to major third-party AAA productions. Prime Gaming members can access the Luna service with a rotating selection of games while the full Luna+ collection is available for $9.99 USD per month.

Samsung Gaming Hub user interface

Source: Samsung

Shacknews recently had the opportunity to try out the Samsung Gaming Hub for ourselves during this year's Summer Game Fest. Assuming the actual television hardware can hold up, the gaming hub itself feels solid with an intuitive interface and a number of user-friendly features. Amazon Luna support will be available on the Samsung Gaming Hub today. We'll continue to keep an eye on what's next from Samsung, so watch Shacknews for further updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola