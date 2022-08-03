Samsung Gaming Hub adds Amazon Luna support today Amazon Luna joins services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Google Stadia as part of the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Samsung made news earlier this year when the company announced that its latest line of smart TVs would support a number of cloud-based gaming services, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate primarily among them. However, the electronics manufacturer is not stopping with Xbox's subscription service. On Wednesday, the company announced that Amazon Luna is also coming to the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Amazon Luna is the latest gaming partner for Samsung. The service joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, and Utomik. The Samsung Gaming Hub is featured on many of the 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, as well as the 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Like with those other gaming providers, Amazon Luna can be played using a wireless controller with a Bluetooth connection. That includes the proprietary Luna controller, but users also have the option of hooking up their Xbox, PlayStation, or third-party controllers.

Amazon Luna exited its early access state earlier this year and features a large selection of cloud-based games, from smaller indie titles to major third-party AAA productions. Prime Gaming members can access the Luna service with a rotating selection of games while the full Luna+ collection is available for $9.99 USD per month.

Shacknews recently had the opportunity to try out the Samsung Gaming Hub for ourselves during this year's Summer Game Fest. Assuming the actual television hardware can hold up, the gaming hub itself feels solid with an intuitive interface and a number of user-friendly features. Amazon Luna support will be available on the Samsung Gaming Hub today. We'll continue to keep an eye on what's next from Samsung, so watch Shacknews for further updates.