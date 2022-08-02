Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to the AMD Q2 2022 earnings call here

Tune in to the AMD Q2 2022 earnings call here on Shacknews to listen to how the tech company performed over the previous quarter.
Sam Chandler
AMD
1

The AMD Q2 2022 earnings call is scheduled to occur today. For those that want to hear what the executives have to say about the company, you can listen to the AMD Q2 2022 earnings call right here on Shacknews. We’ll also have breakouts for anything noteworthy.

AMD Q2 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The AMD Q2 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. This will occur at the close of market. Tune in to the earnings call using the embedded livestream below or you can catch the whole thing after the fact over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. For more information, viewers are invited to look over the AMD Investor Relations page.

As a sort of benchmark for where things are for AMD, the company posted record revenue and beat EPS expectations for Q1 2022. The company also raised the full-year guidance for 2022, so it will be interesting to see whether those targets were hit over the previous quarter.

No matter what AMD reports during its Q2 2022 earnings call, you can rest assured we’ll keep you up to date on what matters. Look for breakouts from the conference call over on our AMD page and peruse the finance page for information from other company’s quarterly reports.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

