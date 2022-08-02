Listen to the AMD Q2 2022 earnings call here Tune in to the AMD Q2 2022 earnings call here on Shacknews to listen to how the tech company performed over the previous quarter.

The AMD Q2 2022 earnings call is scheduled to occur today. For those that want to hear what the executives have to say about the company, you can listen to the AMD Q2 2022 earnings call right here on Shacknews. We’ll also have breakouts for anything noteworthy.

AMD Q2 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The AMD Q2 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. This will occur at the close of market. Tune in to the earnings call using the embedded livestream below or you can catch the whole thing after the fact over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. For more information, viewers are invited to look over the AMD Investor Relations page.

As a sort of benchmark for where things are for AMD, the company posted record revenue and beat EPS expectations for Q1 2022. The company also raised the full-year guidance for 2022, so it will be interesting to see whether those targets were hit over the previous quarter.

No matter what AMD reports during its Q2 2022 earnings call, you can rest assured we'll keep you up to date on what matters.