Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Mortal Kombat announcement seemingly ruled out for EVO 2022

There will be a lot of fighting game announcements during this weekend's EVO Lounge, but don't expect to hear anything from Mortal Kombat.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
WB Games
1

Earlier today, fighting game fans learned that this year's EVO would feature a special live show filled with exciting news and reveals. While the EVO Lounge looks to feature some announcements from some of the most recognizable fighting game franchises, it does not appear that Mortal Kombat will be among them.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon responded to the IGN Twitter account with a note that there would be no announcement regarding the long-running fighting game franchise during this weekend's EVO Lounge. He made sure to add that the fighting game faithful should enjoy the new announcements from some of the other great titles in development. This may prove disappointing to MK fans considering the multitude of possibilities for the franchise's future.

It should be noted that Monday's PlayStation.Blog announcement did not reference Mortal Kombat specifically, but did name MK publisher WB Games in its copy. This is most likely going to relate to a new character from free-to-play hit MultiVersus, though there's always the outside chance that the often-rumored Injustice 3 could finally be unveiled for the first time. Of course, it wouldn't be the first time people got their hopes up for the third Injustice title only to be sadly let down.

Raiden steps out of the shadows
Don't look for Mortal Kombat to be part of this weekend's EVO Lounge announcements.
Source: WB Games

There's very little concrete information regarding what will be revealed during the EVO Lounge with the only confirmation coming from the Skullgirls camp, which notes that its final Season 1 Pass character will be revealed this weekend. We'll be watching EVO all weekend and we'll be sure to report back on any non-Mortal Kombat related news to come from the big event. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola