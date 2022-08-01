Evening Reading - August 1, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Not quite a sudoku today, but still quite an interesting puzzle. This puzzle is by renowned setter, Phistomefel, and contains startlingly few markings within the grid. Despite this, the video has a run time just shy of 27 minutes. Enjoy!

A Makita coffee machine

James Hoffmann sure knows a lot about coffee and today he tests out and showcases the Makita coffee machine. That's right, the company behind power tools also has a coffee machine for when you're on a construction site.

An analysis of a Breaking Bad scene

Breaking Bad is such a profound show. I still can't quite believe that Vince Gilligan managed to pull off so many high quality episodes and seasons, and wrap it up nicely.

Would you get a photo of your pet?

I think I would definitely get a photo of Rad or Wednesday in something cute like this.

Hello there ma'am

meowdy pardner pic.twitter.com/aaZiNrTA9m — dont show your cat (@dontshowyourcat) July 28, 2022

Just heading down to the saloon for some milk.

Show someone a song, get anxious for free

I hope they like it.

Taking a baby for a ride

A ride through trick photography town!

I thought you were my friend!

When you thought you were close with someone but they forget your cats name pic.twitter.com/91gJUoy5ZM — Pyrrhica posts cats (@memesiwish) July 28, 2022

How could you forget my cat's name or even its gender!

I love this game

counter strike fans after they strike the counter idk i never played it pic.twitter.com/NOpecqCm6U — Pyrrhica posts cats (@memesiwish) July 28, 2022

I think this player won.

