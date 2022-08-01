Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 1, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Not quite a sudoku today, but still quite an interesting puzzle. This puzzle is by renowned setter, Phistomefel, and contains startlingly few markings within the grid. Despite this, the video has a run time just shy of 27 minutes. Enjoy!

A Makita coffee machine

James Hoffmann sure knows a lot about coffee and today he tests out and showcases the Makita coffee machine. That's right, the company behind power tools also has a coffee machine for when you're on a construction site.

An analysis of a Breaking Bad scene

Breaking Bad is such a profound show. I still can't quite believe that Vince Gilligan managed to pull off so many high quality episodes and seasons, and wrap it up nicely.

Would you get a photo of your pet?

I think I would definitely get a photo of Rad or Wednesday in something cute like this.

Hello there ma'am

Just heading down to the saloon for some milk.

Show someone a song, get anxious for free

I hope they like it.

Taking a baby for a ride

A ride through trick photography town!

I thought you were my friend!

How could you forget my cat's name or even its gender!

I love this game

I think this player won.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad! He's been feeling a bit unwell recently. He would feel a lot better if you downloaded Shackpets and played! How do you play? Easy! On the Challenge screen, swipe left or right to vote for which pet picture is cuter. You can even upload a photo of your own pet and make some challenges.

A photo of Sam's cat Rad curled into a tight ball

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola