TwitchCon San Diego 2022 ditches COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine requirements

Masks are recommended not required, and you won't need to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Twitch
3

TwitchCon is back with an in-person event set to take place later this year in San Diego. While other events are continuing to proceed with full COVID-19 restrictions in place such as requiring masks and proof of vaccination, TwitchCon won’t be doing anything of the sort.

The news of TwitchCon having no COVID-19 measures in place comes courtesy of the health measures page on its website which notes that in accordance with local guidelines there will be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements at TwitchCon. Furthermore, masks are only encouraged rather than explicitly required.

The guidelines do mention that the health and safety measures for TwitchCon 2022 may change based on requirements from local or federal government agencies. For example, measures like capacity restrictions, attendance procedures and entry requirements (including proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test), and other protective measures such as mask requirements.

With this, and with some inevitable backlash from those who wish to attend TwitchCon and feel a modicum of protection from COVID while they do so, we may see TwitchCon change its mind and put measures in place. Or we might not and it’ll be interesting, and concerning, to see what happens with an event the size of TwitchCon taking place without COVID measures.

For more on TwitchCon’s health and safety measures, be sure to check out the full page on the event’s website.

Now that you’re in the loop about TwitchCon’s guidelines and lack of COVID measures, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Let us know how you feel about the TwitchCon situation in Chatty.

For more on Twitch, also be sure to read through some of our past coverage including how Twitch banned a streamer after she openly discussed the online abuse she’d been receiving on the platform.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 1, 2022 4:05 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, TwitchCon San Diego 2022 ditches COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine requirements

    shackwack legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 1, 2022 4:46 PM

      As someone who lives in San Diego and caught covid in the beginning of July and still dealing with lingering issues, this is a huge mistake. This BA strain doesn't give a fuck about vaccines or boosters. My wife who suffers from asthma with a blood ox of 91% had to sit outside a hospital tent city for 5hrs to finally get some paxlovid and antibiotics. Her doc and Pulmonologist were so slammed they didn't even bother to return her call. Just a shit show.

      San Diego is red tier. (Closer to being double the percentage that makes it red tier, hell tier?!)
      https://i.imgur.com/R2IuRbK.png

      The SD school district requires masks, my son who is year around gets on average 5 close contact messages a week. We also just finished SDCC which required masks, but once everyone went outside the convention center they took them off immediately, especially in bars/restaurants. Not to mention 2 months of the biggest Pride celebrations on the west coast. Please don't fuck up our city even more with this maskless nonsense.

