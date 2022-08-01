TwitchCon San Diego 2022 ditches COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine requirements Masks are recommended not required, and you won't need to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend.

TwitchCon is back with an in-person event set to take place later this year in San Diego. While other events are continuing to proceed with full COVID-19 restrictions in place such as requiring masks and proof of vaccination, TwitchCon won’t be doing anything of the sort.

The news of TwitchCon having no COVID-19 measures in place comes courtesy of the health measures page on its website which notes that in accordance with local guidelines there will be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements at TwitchCon. Furthermore, masks are only encouraged rather than explicitly required.

We’re constantly reviewing our health and safety guidelines along with local authorities. In accordance with current local guidelines, there will be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements at TwitchCon San Diego.



Although masks are encouraged, they are not currently required to attend TwitchCon. Please ensure you are comfortable with our current health and safety measures before you purchase your ticket to TwitchCon.

The guidelines do mention that the health and safety measures for TwitchCon 2022 may change based on requirements from local or federal government agencies. For example, measures like capacity restrictions, attendance procedures and entry requirements (including proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test), and other protective measures such as mask requirements.

With this, and with some inevitable backlash from those who wish to attend TwitchCon and feel a modicum of protection from COVID while they do so, we may see TwitchCon change its mind and put measures in place. Or we might not and it’ll be interesting, and concerning, to see what happens with an event the size of TwitchCon taking place without COVID measures.

