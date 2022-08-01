Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sony plans to have more PS5s for sale this holiday season

Sony revealed in its Q1 2022 earnings report that it hopes to ramp up PS5 production for the holidays.
Bill Lavoy
It’s been nearly two years since the PlayStation 5 hit shelves and yet it can still be a struggle for potential buyers to find one. Sony (SONY) aims to alleviate some of that pressure, announcing through its Q1 2022 earnings report that it intends to bring more supply into the upcoming holiday season.

During the Game & Network Services Segment (G&NS Segment) of its Q1 2022 earnings report released July 29, 2022, Sony reiterated its 18-million-unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware in 2022 and noted that recovery from a lockdown in Shanghai should allow for increased PS5 production.

Getting your hands on a PS5 today can still be hit or miss. A quick check of a few popular online retailers in both the US and Canada found only Walmart had stock, and that was through third-party sellers, not Walmart directly. Of course, you could get lucky walking into a store and finding a PS5 on the shelf, but the fact you need luck to get your hands on a PS5 drives home the need for Sony to increase production.

What’s important to note is that Sony’s intention to produce more PS5s for store shelves won’t necessarily translate into the consoles being easier to buy. Demand for PS5s will increase with this supply as we near the holiday season, so it’s likely that potential buyers will find just as much frustration trying to snag a PS5 as they have the previous two years. If you think you’re going to want a PS5 for your household this holiday season, best to start looking right now.

Co-EIC
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 1, 2022 9:00 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Sony plans to have more PS5s for sale this holiday season

    • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 1, 2022 9:02 AM

      I got mine, tossed a 2TB drive in there. Haven't really touched it since. :(

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 1, 2022 9:56 AM

      Nice. Just in time for the PS5 Pro soon after.

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 1, 2022 10:02 AM

        I do not think we will see a PRO for a while if at all

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          August 1, 2022 12:08 PM

          Yeah there is no reason for it. When the PS4 pro came out it was because the PS4 was struggling to hit 1080p 30. The PS5 can do a ~1440p 60fps in most games and they ROI for going higher res is limited.

          • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            August 1, 2022 12:08 PM

            Plus 4K marketing was huge at the time so they needed a device that "supported" it

          • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            August 1, 2022 1:03 PM

            There is no reason for it except to charge more for the system to make a profit.

          • Ugly Bob
            reply
            August 1, 2022 3:25 PM

            It's not all about the res though. The PS5 still has to make huge sacrifices to get games running at 60fps and beyond. Ray Tracing performance could do with a massive boost for a start.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 1, 2022 12:49 PM

        Pretty low chances of pro models this gen

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 1, 2022 2:56 PM

        We'll see a cheaper slim but no real reason for a PS5 Pro. PS4 was underpowered right out of the gate and it necessitated a Pro version with 4k monitors starting to be a thing.

        Not the case at all with the PS5, they need to get these things smaller and cheaper and easier to make first.

      • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        August 1, 2022 5:47 PM

        Where did this rumor come from? When amd announces their new graphics tech there will at least be a basis for it.

    • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 1, 2022 10:11 AM

      I just got another offer to buy one direct from Sony. This was the third offer they sent to me in the last year. I just can't justify the purchase as I hardly use my PS4 as it is.

    • mo13 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 1, 2022 10:24 AM

      Do they plan on making it smaller and less ugly as well? 😂

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        August 1, 2022 12:50 PM

        It is been rumoured they will release a new model with the APU on 6nm instead of 7nm.

    • capt tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 1, 2022 2:14 PM

      I got an approved invite from Sony to buy a PS5. This wouldn't be notable if I didn't have one already registered to my account from shortly after launch. I guess somebody missed the "and remove anybody that already has one registered to their account" requirement.

    • pokysharpy
      reply
      August 1, 2022 2:45 PM

      Literally today I got my "You are invited to buy a PS5!" email from Amazon. 1 year and 9 months since launch.

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 1, 2022 3:02 PM

      Back on launch day I bought Demon's Souls, an extra controller, the camera, and a controller charging station. They sat in the same Best Buy bag I brought them home in, at the top of a closet collecting dust until just this past weekend, when I opened them up and hooked them up to my (only recently acquired) PS5.

      Demon's Souls would have been a lot more exciting if I hadn't already gotten to play Elden Ring. =\

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 1, 2022 6:13 PM

      E-commerce bots: lol awesome thanks we will get them all. Again.

Hello, Meet Lola