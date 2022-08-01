Sony plans to have more PS5s for sale this holiday season Sony revealed in its Q1 2022 earnings report that it hopes to ramp up PS5 production for the holidays.

It’s been nearly two years since the PlayStation 5 hit shelves and yet it can still be a struggle for potential buyers to find one. Sony (SONY) aims to alleviate some of that pressure, announcing through its Q1 2022 earnings report that it intends to bring more supply into the upcoming holiday season.

Sony intends to ramp up production of PS5s for the holiday 2022 season.

Source: Sony PlayStation

During the Game & Network Services Segment (G&NS Segment) of its Q1 2022 earnings report released July 29, 2022, Sony reiterated its 18-million-unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware in 2022 and noted that recovery from a lockdown in Shanghai should allow for increased PS5 production.

At this point in time, we have made no change to our 18 million unit sales forecast for PS5™ hardware in FY22, but since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring-forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season.

Getting your hands on a PS5 today can still be hit or miss. A quick check of a few popular online retailers in both the US and Canada found only Walmart had stock, and that was through third-party sellers, not Walmart directly. Of course, you could get lucky walking into a store and finding a PS5 on the shelf, but the fact you need luck to get your hands on a PS5 drives home the need for Sony to increase production.

What’s important to note is that Sony’s intention to produce more PS5s for store shelves won’t necessarily translate into the consoles being easier to buy. Demand for PS5s will increase with this supply as we near the holiday season, so it’s likely that potential buyers will find just as much frustration trying to snag a PS5 as they have the previous two years. If you think you’re going to want a PS5 for your household this holiday season, best to start looking right now.