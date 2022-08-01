Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

A Little to the Left developer on building puzzles with kitty cats

One half of the team behind A Little to the Left talks to Shacknews about building a puzzle game that's both cozy and features the added stress of a mischievous kitty.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Cat owners have been there before. They'll try and clean their house or they'll try and sort out some clutter and their beloved feline will be right there to undo any progress made. Cats can be jerks that way. That's part of the premise of A Little to the Left from Canadian developer Max Inferno and it's something we were interested in discussing in a recent interview.

"We tend to be collectors, we're kind of particular about the way we like things to be in our home and our cat has a completely different idea of how things should be," co-founder Lukas Steinman explained to Shacknews. "Usually, when we wake up in the morning, things are not as we left them."

Steinmann talks about building A Little to the Left with the intention of creating something cozy and relaxing. While many of the puzzles are built around calm exercises, the cat proves to be a chaos factor, occasionally coming in and mixing things up. He also talks about how the game's control scheme came together, some of the puzzle ideas, and some of the challenges of living with a cat.

First revealed during June's Wholesome Direct, A Little to the Left is aiming to release on PC later this year. There's a free demo available right now on Steam. For more developer interviews just like this one, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola