A Little to the Left developer on building puzzles with kitty cats One half of the team behind A Little to the Left talks to Shacknews about building a puzzle game that's both cozy and features the added stress of a mischievous kitty.

Cat owners have been there before. They'll try and clean their house or they'll try and sort out some clutter and their beloved feline will be right there to undo any progress made. Cats can be jerks that way. That's part of the premise of A Little to the Left from Canadian developer Max Inferno and it's something we were interested in discussing in a recent interview.

"We tend to be collectors, we're kind of particular about the way we like things to be in our home and our cat has a completely different idea of how things should be," co-founder Lukas Steinman explained to Shacknews. "Usually, when we wake up in the morning, things are not as we left them."

Steinmann talks about building A Little to the Left with the intention of creating something cozy and relaxing. While many of the puzzles are built around calm exercises, the cat proves to be a chaos factor, occasionally coming in and mixing things up. He also talks about how the game's control scheme came together, some of the puzzle ideas, and some of the challenges of living with a cat.

First revealed during June's Wholesome Direct, A Little to the Left is aiming to release on PC later this year. There's a free demo available right now on Steam.