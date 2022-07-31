Weekend Discussion - July 31, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you like prime numbers because today Simon tackles one that uses four of them! Though not even a single digit is given, there's enough logic working here that Simon can not only find the break-in point but also solve it. It never ceases to amaze me how he does this.

Backing a pie like it's 1808

What a lovely video this is. Take a moment and enjoy the pitter-patter of the rain as this chef prepares a pie. It's easy to think of those who came before us as more primitive but they were just like us, despite simpler technology.

Surviving the Sims 1

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again. In this challenge, a bunch of children must survive in a house for as long as possible. I absolutely adore these games from the early 2000s. There exists in my mind a lot of fond memories of creating a Sim that would be an action hero movie star.

Unreleased DOOM 4 footage

Noclip has previously highlighted some of the unreleased DOOM game, but this video gives us all the footage in one place. This is unedited footage from the early development of the game. It's kind of wild to imagine that instead of DOOM (2016), we may have gotten a slower and more horror-focused experience like what's shown in that first clip.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The fight continues

I don't know what's going on here, but that door isn't doing much.

What a predicament

Kkkkkk pic.twitter.com/VcYa9BCyCG — pessoas caindo ou quase (@uecaiu) July 30, 2022

Why were his trousers partially down?

I can appreciate this

america is wrong about everything except fahrenheit. farenheit is the correct way to measure temperature. fahrenheit is like "man, it's so hot out. it's gotta be like.......100 hots." — erin chack (@ErinChack) July 30, 2022

Until you get to the freezing point of water. How is 32 hots freezing?

Sphere art

These paper craft spheres are incredible!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

