Weekend Discussion - July 31, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I hope you like prime numbers because today Simon tackles one that uses four of them! Though not even a single digit is given, there's enough logic working here that Simon can not only find the break-in point but also solve it. It never ceases to amaze me how he does this.

Backing a pie like it's 1808

What a lovely video this is. Take a moment and enjoy the pitter-patter of the rain as this chef prepares a pie. It's easy to think of those who came before us as more primitive but they were just like us, despite simpler technology.

Surviving the Sims 1

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again. In this challenge, a bunch of children must survive in a house for as long as possible. I absolutely adore these games from the early 2000s. There exists in my mind a lot of fond memories of creating a Sim that would be an action hero movie star.

Unreleased DOOM 4 footage

Noclip has previously highlighted some of the unreleased DOOM game, but this video gives us all the footage in one place. This is unedited footage from the early development of the game. It's kind of wild to imagine that instead of DOOM (2016), we may have gotten a slower and more horror-focused experience like what's shown in that first clip.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The fight continues

I don't know what's going on here, but that door isn't doing much.

What a predicament

Why were his trousers partially down?

I can appreciate this

Until you get to the freezing point of water. How is 32 hots freezing?

Sphere art

These paper craft spheres are incredible!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Check out one of my favorite photos of Rad. I love how his tail is curled up just under his nose. I want to see photos of your cute pets too, so go and download Shackpets and upload some! You can even create challenges against other pet pictures to see which one gets voted as the cutest picture!

A photo of Sam's ginger cat Rad having a nap with tail curled over his nose

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola