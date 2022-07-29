Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Dump - July 29, 2022

Let's process the gaming news of the week with the Shacknews Dump!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
It's Friday and we're rounding out the week with the Shacknews Dump! TJ is out this week, so Shacknews Community Manager Dennis White will join co-EIC Blake Morse to dig into the biggest gaming news stories of the week. Prepare yourselves for the Shacknews Dump!

On this July 29 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we'll be looking into the recent rumors that EA is producing a Black Panther video game. There are also some updates on PSVR 2, and you can bet we'll be devouring all those details as well. In some unfortunate news, the KOTOR remake has apparently been delayed indefinitely, and we're pretty bummed about it. That's just a tease of the topics you can expect to hear about on today's show.

Tune in as we talk about these and other hot news stories on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also see it in action just below.

Here’s the rundown of today’s Dump topics:

A major thanks goes out to everybody that joins us for today's episode of the Shacknews Dump, as well the several other shows featured on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you'd like to show some extra support, consider subscribing to our channel. Amazon Prime members can do so for free every month when they link their Amazon Prime account up to their Twitch account.

We would be pleased if you joined us for another Shacknews Dump. Get ready for some hot topics!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

