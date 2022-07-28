Character prices: Gold & Gleamium cost - MultiVersus
Learn the prices for each character in MultiVersus including their Gold and Gleamium cost.
MultiVersus has a great collection of characters for players to purchase. While you can get one free character and there is a rotation of available champions, if you want everything you’ll need to buy them. For this reason, knowing the character prices (including Gold and Gleamium costs) is going to help you plan out which character to buy.
Character prices
MultiVersus gives every player one free fighter and includes a free character rotation that changes each fortnight. Those that want to hold on to their favorite character (or unlock them all) will need to track the character prices. The following table contains the cost for each fighter in Gold and Gleamium.
|Character prices - gold & gleamium
|Character
|Gold
|Gleamium
|Shaggy
|1500
|700
|Wonder Woman
|Complete Tutorial
|Batman
|2000
|700
|Superman
|2000
|700
|Taz
|1500
|700
|Iron Giant
|3000
|700
|Garnet
|1500
|700
|Steven Universe
|3000
|700
|Jake
|2000
|700
|Reindog
|2000
|700
|Finn
|2000
|700
|Velma
|2000
|700
|Arya Stark
|3000
|700
|Bugs Bunny
|2000
|700
|Harley Quinn
|2000
|700
|Tom & Jerry
|3000
|700
|Lebron James
|2000
|700
As you can see, the Gleamium (MultiVersus’ premium currency) is consistent while the Gold cost varies between each fighter. Keep in mind that just because one character costs more than another doesn’t necessarily mean it is better.
Other than spending Gold and Gleamium, you can also unlock characters using Character Tokens. These tokens are included in the various packs you can purchase. For those that don’t want the hassle of getting Gold or Gleamium, buying a pack will ensure you unlock most, if not all, of the champions right away.
As more fighters are added the above table will be updated to include each character’s price in both Gold and Gleamium. Be sure to check out our MultiVersus page for more information and help with this addictive new fighting game!
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Character prices: Gold & Gleamium cost - MultiVersus