Character prices: Gold & Gleamium cost - MultiVersus Learn the prices for each character in MultiVersus including their Gold and Gleamium cost.

MultiVersus has a great collection of characters for players to purchase. While you can get one free character and there is a rotation of available champions, if you want everything you’ll need to buy them. For this reason, knowing the character prices (including Gold and Gleamium costs) is going to help you plan out which character to buy.

Character prices

MultiVersus gives every player one free fighter and includes a free character rotation that changes each fortnight. Those that want to hold on to their favorite character (or unlock them all) will need to track the character prices. The following table contains the cost for each fighter in Gold and Gleamium.

Character prices - gold & gleamium Character Gold Gleamium Shaggy 1500 700 Wonder Woman Complete Tutorial Batman 2000 700 Superman 2000 700 Taz 1500 700 Iron Giant 3000 700 Garnet 1500 700 Steven Universe 3000 700 Jake 2000 700 Reindog 2000 700 Finn 2000 700 Velma 2000 700 Arya Stark 3000 700 Bugs Bunny 2000 700 Harley Quinn 2000 700 Tom & Jerry 3000 700 Lebron James 2000 700

As you can see, the Gleamium (MultiVersus’ premium currency) is consistent while the Gold cost varies between each fighter. Keep in mind that just because one character costs more than another doesn’t necessarily mean it is better.

Other than spending Gold and Gleamium, you can also unlock characters using Character Tokens. These tokens are included in the various packs you can purchase. For those that don’t want the hassle of getting Gold or Gleamium, buying a pack will ensure you unlock most, if not all, of the champions right away.

As more fighters are added the above table will be updated to include each character’s price in both Gold and Gleamium. Be sure to check out our MultiVersus page for more information and help with this addictive new fighting game!