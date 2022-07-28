Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

AWS has already migrated 10 petabytes of data in support of Ukraine

Amazon has been using their AWS to help Ukraine preserve their data by moving it to the cloud.
Blake Morse
BIT Magazine
1

Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings results are in and, as always, there’s plenty of information to unpack. Along with earnings revenues there was one bit of humanitarian information that was worth noting. Amazon’s AWS has been assisting Ukraine by uploading a massive 10 petabytes of data to their cloud services.

The information comes directly from Amazon’s Q2 2022 earnings report. According to the report, the company has been helping to migrate data from a number of groups and institutions that includes universities, banks, ministries, and more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has even gone as far as to award AWS a Ukraine Peace Prize for the work they’ve been doing to preserve all their data.

While Amazon may still have their own humanitarian issues to deal with when it comes to their employees, today’s Q2 2022 earnings report shows they have been making important contributions to Ukraine as they deal with their ongoing fight against a Russian invasion. Along with today’s details on their efforts in the Ukraine, Amazon also reported that they beat revenue expectations. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any other note-worthy details from today’s report.

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

