AWS has already migrated 10 petabytes of data in support of Ukraine Amazon has been using their AWS to help Ukraine preserve their data by moving it to the cloud.

Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings results are in and, as always, there’s plenty of information to unpack. Along with earnings revenues there was one bit of humanitarian information that was worth noting. Amazon’s AWS has been assisting Ukraine by uploading a massive 10 petabytes of data to their cloud services.

The information comes directly from Amazon’s Q2 2022 earnings report. According to the report, the company has been helping to migrate data from a number of groups and institutions that includes universities, banks, ministries, and more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has even gone as far as to award AWS a Ukraine Peace Prize for the work they’ve been doing to preserve all their data.

Amazon continues to support individuals and organizations impacted by the war in Ukraine. AWS is helping Ukraine build up cybersecurity defenses and has already migrated 10 petabytes (10 million gigabytes) of essential data to the cloud from 27 Ukrainian ministries, 18 Ukrainian universities, the country’s largest remote learning K–12 school, and dozens of private-sector companies like PrivatBank, which serves 40% of the Ukrainian population and worked with AWS to securely migrate all its operations to the cloud in less than 45 days. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded AWS the Ukraine Peace Prize for preserving the country’s digital infrastructure by migrating state registries and critical databases to AWS. Since the start of the war, Amazon has donated more than 2 million products to over 45 organizations supporting refugees, including 200,000 hygiene kits packed by Amazon employees around the world.

While Amazon may still have their own humanitarian issues to deal with when it comes to their employees, today’s Q2 2022 earnings report shows they have been making important contributions to Ukraine as they deal with their ongoing fight against a Russian invasion. Along with today’s details on their efforts in the Ukraine, Amazon also reported that they beat revenue expectations. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any other note-worthy details from today’s report.