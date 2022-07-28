Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Who is the Facebook (META) CFO?

Let's see who serves as Facebook's (META) Chief Financial Officer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Meta
Facebook, also known as Meta, is one of the largest companies in the world. Co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004, the company has expanded beyond just social media to encompass VR and various aspects of technology. While most people are aware that Zuckerberg is the company’s CEO, it’s not nearly as well-known who the company’s CFO is. Let’s take a look at who the Chief Financial Officer is for Facebook (META).

Mark Zuckerberg and his Metaverse counterpart staring at each other.

Source: Meta

David Wehner is the CFO of Facebook (META) at the time of this writing. However, this fact comes with a caveat. Wehner’s run as CFO will come to an end on November 1, 2022. After that date, David Wehner will move up and become the company’s first Chief Strategy Officer. When Wehner becomes CSO this fall, Susan Li will take over as CFO. Li currently serves as the vice president of finance at Facebook (META).

Prior to becoming CFO in 2014, David Wehner worked at Facebook as VP of Corporate Finance and Business Planning, as stated on his LinkedIn account. Before landing at Facebook, Wehner was Zynga’s CFO. He has held roles at Allen & Company and StubHub. His successor, Susan Li, also has a business history prior to being named Facebook’s next CFO. She was previously a board member for Alaska Airlines, and was an analyst at Morgan Stanley before that.

As it currently stands, David Wehner is the CFO for Facebook (META), but will be succeeded by Susan Li on November 1, 2022, as Wehner will become the company’s first-ever CSO. This was announced during the company’s Q2 2022 earnings call. For more information on Facebook (META) and its latest business moves, you can count on Shacknews. Our coverage doesn’t stop there, as we also report on the social media and tech industries at large.

