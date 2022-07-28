Free character rotation & schedule - MultiVersus Check out the free character rotation for MultiVersus to see which fighters are available this fortnight.

MultiVersus is the latest and greatest fighting game drawing attention from players from all different corners of the fighting game scene. For those that want to enjoy the game without unlocking new characters, you can, thanks to the free character rotation. Every two weeks, a set of new characters will be free to play. Check out the MultiVersus free character schedule below.

Free character rotation & schedule

The free character rotation occurs every two weeks in MultiVersus.

Source: Player First Games

Every two weeks a new set of free characters rotate in for players to use in MultiVersus. While it does mean the previous fortnight’s characters are locked, it gives players an opportunity to discover some new characters, perhaps ones they haven’t tried. The following table will

Free character rotation Date Free characters July 26, 2022 Finn Garnet Reindog Superman August 9, 2022 pending... pending... pending... pending...

As you play the characters over the course of the two weeks, you will naturally make progress in unlocking their various perks. The good news is that progress made on free characters remains unlocked. When the free character becomes available again or if you buy it, the character will have all of the progress that you made – no need to start over!

This free character rotation for MultiVersus will continue to expand as time goes on. Check back in with us each fortnight for a look at the new line-up. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on MultiVersus.