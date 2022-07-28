ShackStream: Big Team Building in River City Saga: Three Kingdoms - Episode 26 The Shack Staff are diving into River City Saga to practice their punching, kicking, and teamwork.

It’s that time of the week. The Shack Staff are gathering together once more to put their heads together and practice their teamwork, all within the confines of a video game. This week’s episode sees the team dive into River City Saga: Three Kingdoms on the Nintendo Switch. Check out the Shacknews Twitch stream below at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET!

The River City Saga: Three Kingdoms livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2022. The livestream will go for roughly two hours as the team fights their way through the various cities, villages, and towns that are overrun with enemy soldiers. You can tune in using the video embed above or by joining us directly over on the Shacknews Twitch channel where you can participate in the chat.

In case you’re getting caught up, River City Saga: Three Kingdoms released on July 21, 2022 across PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game centers on the Han dynasty in China during the Yellow Turban Rebellion. Players take on the role of Kunio, who is described as a “hot-blooded renegade” and can even team up for some co-op! Take a look at the River City Saga Steam page for more information.

