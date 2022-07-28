Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to the Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings call here

Amazon (AMZN) will have its Q2 2022 earnings call today and you can listen to it here.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Amazon
1

The Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings call is scheduled for today, and if you’re in search of where to listen to it, you’re in the right place. Tune in to the conference call below and then join us for breakouts on the results.

Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 earnings call is scheduled to being at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on July 28, 2022. Tune in using the Twitch embed below, by visiting us directly over on the Shacknews Twitch channel or, if you’re here after the conference call ends, by checking out the Shacknews YouTube channel. More information can be found on the Amazon Investor Relations page.

Before you head in and check out the Amazon Q2 2022 earnings call and results, Earnings Whispers has an analysis of the company’s estimated EPS, revenue expectations, and more. Here are the figures:

  • Mean EPS estimate: $0.14/share
  • Whisper EPS: $0.14/share
  • Mean revenue estimate: $119 billion
  • Q3 2022 revenue expectation: $127 billion
  • Q3 2022 EPS expectation: $0.33/share

Amazon (AMZN) has had an interesting year. In Q2 2022, revenue guidance was well below expectations while in Q4 2021 the earnings results massively beat EPS expectations. It will be interesting to see whether the increase in Amazon Prime monthly and annual fees from February has had a positive impact on revenue and share prices.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more earnings call reporting. You can also find information about other company quarterly earnings on our finance page.

