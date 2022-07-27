ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 220 Welcome Kirby back to the Stevetendo show with Kirby's Dream Land 3!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going back to Dream Land for some good old-fashioned Kirby fun. This time around, we're starting the SNES version that often gets overlooked, Kirby's Dream Land 3. This Kirby game is one of the few in the series that I haven't beaten, but as I mentioned in the past, the Stevetendo show acts as a platform for me to enjoy games that I missed out on when I was a kid.

Kirby's Dream Land 3 kept the mechanic of riding on animal buddies but added a few more to the stable. My favorite has always been Rick the Hamster and that will never change! The art style in Dream Land 3 is out of a coloring book and the Kirby formula benefits from that style. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT join in and see how my first full playthrough of Kirby's Dream Land 3 starts off!

Kirby's Dream Land 3 looks like it was puled from a coloring book! Let's see how it treats me during Stevetendo! © Nintendo

