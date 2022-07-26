Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 26, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Hello Shackers, and welcome to the end of another fine Tuesday. We had a lot of fun and reported on a lot of company quarters today, but now it’s time to draw the curtain on this packed day of posting. We invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy another wonderful round of Evening Reading.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!

Tecmo Night Lights

Big thanks to our friends at the BIGPLAY Reflog Show for the shoutout. And they’re right. Tecmo Bowl would be a fantastic sports movie or series. You should also check out the Shack Chat that inspired this question!

You haven’t changed, Instagram changed

It’s true. Instagram has evolved from a fun place you can connect with friends to a random grab bag of things you never asked for.

Perspective shift

This art is incredible. I could watch it dive inward forever.

RIP Taz/Bunny Mains in MultiVersus

It’s hard being a top tier player sometimes, especially when the patches come.

The cure is money

Gumball wasn’t my favorite animation, but their fourth wall jokes were pretty top notch.

Jump on it

Man, I knew Stray was good, but I never knew it could be so funky.

And that covers your July 26 edition of Evening Reading. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. It really helps us out. Don’t have a dollar? No problem. You can check out Shackpets for free, engaging in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness on iOS and Android devices. You can also find my sweet li’l Silo AKA Flaff there.

An image of TJ's dog Flaff, getting a scratch behind her ear
Flaff likes the good scratches, but a W on Shackpets feels nearly as good.

That’s a wrap. Have a good evening, Shackers. Got any good games you’re playing through or shows you’re watching? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

