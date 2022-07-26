Evening Reading - July 26, 2022

Hello Shackers, and welcome to the end of another fine Tuesday. We had a lot of fun and reported on a lot of company quarters today, but now it’s time to draw the curtain on this packed day of posting. We invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy another wonderful round of Evening Reading.

Tecmo Night Lights

Which video game would make the best movie/TV show?



Visit our friends at @Shacknews to hear their selections, and give them a sub on Twitch! Who's ready for Tecmo Bowl the movie?🤣 pic.twitter.com/jRn8ucX2vO — BIGPLAY REFLOG SHOW (@BIGPLAYReflog) July 26, 2022

Big thanks to our friends at the BIGPLAY Reflog Show for the shoutout. And they’re right. Tecmo Bowl would be a fantastic sports movie or series. You should also check out the Shack Chat that inspired this question!

You haven’t changed, Instagram changed

the evolution of instagram pic.twitter.com/8OqASqCjs2 — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) July 26, 2022

It’s true. Instagram has evolved from a fun place you can connect with friends to a random grab bag of things you never asked for.

Perspective shift

The original video of my artwork here.

Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49 — Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022

This art is incredible. I could watch it dive inward forever.

RIP Taz/Bunny Mains in MultiVersus

It’s hard being a top tier player sometimes, especially when the patches come.

The cure is money

Gumball no budget scene pic.twitter.com/kq3C7seqx5 — Raw Television Moments (@RawTVMoments) July 26, 2022

Gumball wasn’t my favorite animation, but their fourth wall jokes were pretty top notch.

Jump on it

I’ve seen a lot of clips of Stray but I promise you haven’t seen this pic.twitter.com/fh8akYnOwf — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) July 26, 2022

Man, I knew Stray was good, but I never knew it could be so funky.

