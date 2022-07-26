Evening Reading - July 26, 2022

Hello Shackers, and welcome to the end of another fine Tuesday. We had a lot of fun and reported on a lot of company quarters today, but now it’s time to draw the curtain on this packed day of posting. We invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy another wonderful round of Evening Reading.
In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…
- PlayStation VR2 spotlight showcases see-through & broadcasting modes
- WWE's John Cena is coming to Fortnite
- WWE Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker outfits are coming to Fall Guys
- Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann shuts down The Last of Us x Fortnite rumors
- Meta Quest 2 gets $100 USD price increase in August
- Riot Games gender discrimination settlement will pay out $100 million to more than 1,000 women
- Super Smash Bros. composer Kenichi Okuma passes away at 56
- Google (GOOGL) Q2 2022 earnings results miss EPS and revenue expectations
- Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 2022 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2022 earnings results miss EPS and revenue expectations
- Twitter to vote on Musk merger in September 13 shareholder meeting
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake allegedly put on hold
And now… Other stuff from The Internet!
Tecmo Night Lights
Which video game would make the best movie/TV show?— BIGPLAY REFLOG SHOW (@BIGPLAYReflog) July 26, 2022
Visit our friends at @Shacknews to hear their selections, and give them a sub on Twitch! Who's ready for Tecmo Bowl the movie?🤣 pic.twitter.com/jRn8ucX2vO
Big thanks to our friends at the BIGPLAY Reflog Show for the shoutout. And they’re right. Tecmo Bowl would be a fantastic sports movie or series. You should also check out the Shack Chat that inspired this question!
You haven’t changed, Instagram changed
the evolution of instagram pic.twitter.com/8OqASqCjs2— Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) July 26, 2022
It’s true. Instagram has evolved from a fun place you can connect with friends to a random grab bag of things you never asked for.
Perspective shift
The original video of my artwork here.— Vaskange (@Vaskange) July 26, 2022
Stay tuned, to discover more infinite stories! pic.twitter.com/4J4pPXUd49
This art is incredible. I could watch it dive inward forever.
RIP Taz/Bunny Mains in MultiVersus
Everyone I play got nerfs https://t.co/KrDMpG0XQI pic.twitter.com/nyzjzp00Qx— CONEY (@CONEY) July 26, 2022
It’s hard being a top tier player sometimes, especially when the patches come.
The cure is money
Gumball no budget scene pic.twitter.com/kq3C7seqx5— Raw Television Moments (@RawTVMoments) July 26, 2022
Gumball wasn’t my favorite animation, but their fourth wall jokes were pretty top notch.
Jump on it
I’ve seen a lot of clips of Stray but I promise you haven’t seen this pic.twitter.com/fh8akYnOwf— Big Boss (@LordBalvin) July 26, 2022
Man, I knew Stray was good, but I never knew it could be so funky.
And that covers your July 26 edition of Evening Reading.
Have a good evening, Shackers. Got any good games you're playing through or shows you're watching? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!
