Twitter to vote on Musk merger in September 13 shareholder meeting Shareholders will vote on the merger agreement between Twitter and Elon Musk in a virtual meeting.

The waters have been turbulent between Twitter and Tesla’s Elon Musk over the last few months, with the two parties currently set to face off in court over Musk attempting to back out of the $44 billion acquisition. Now, the matter is set to get even more heated as it was recently revealed that Twitter will be holding a shareholder meeting on September 13 to vote on the company’s acquisition by Musk.

The news comes courtesy of outlets including CNBC and a filing by Twitter with the Securities and Exchange commission. If you’d like to follow along with the proceedings via webcast, it's noted that the shareholder meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. (PST) on the aforementioned date of September 13.

According to reports, Twitter’s board of directors will push for an affirmative vote during this meeting. With this, it sounds like additional pressure could be put on Musk to uphold his end of the acquisition.

“On July 8, 2022 representatives of Mr. Musk delivered a notice purporting to terminate the merger agreement. Twitter believes that Mr. Musk’s purported termination is invalid and wrongful, and the merger agreement remains in effect. On July 12, 2022, Twitter commenced litigation against Mr. Musk, Parent and Acquisition Sub to cause them to perform their obligations under the merger agreement and consummate the closing in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement,” witter’s filing to the Securities and Exchange commission reads.



“Adoption of the merger agreement by our stockholders is the only remaining approval or regulatory condition to completing the merger under the merger agreement, and is an important and required step for our stockholders to receive the merger consideration.”

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see how things go down during the September 13 shareholder meeting, and whether there will be enough votes to, as the filing puts it, “consummate the closing.” It’ll also be interesting to see how the shareholder meeting impacts the legal battle between Twitter and Musk.

