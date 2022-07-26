Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter to vote on Musk merger in September 13 shareholder meeting

Shareholders will vote on the merger agreement between Twitter and Elon Musk in a virtual meeting.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Jim Wilson/New York Times
2

The waters have been turbulent between Twitter and Tesla’s Elon Musk over the last few months, with the two parties currently set to face off in court over Musk attempting to back out of the $44 billion acquisition. Now, the matter is set to get even more heated as it was recently revealed that Twitter will be holding a shareholder meeting on September 13 to vote on the company’s acquisition by Musk.

The news comes courtesy of outlets including CNBC and a filing by Twitter with the Securities and Exchange commission. If you’d like to follow along with the proceedings via webcast, it's noted that the shareholder meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. (PST) on the aforementioned date of September 13.

Image shows Elon Musk in a black tuxedo looking off to the left.
© CNBC

According to reports, Twitter’s board of directors will push for an affirmative vote during this meeting. With this, it sounds like additional pressure could be put on Musk to uphold his end of the acquisition.

Image shows silhouettes of people looking at their phones with the Twitter bird logo in the background.
© REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see how things go down during the September 13 shareholder meeting, and whether there will be enough votes to, as the filing puts it, “consummate the closing.” It’ll also be interesting to see how the shareholder meeting impacts the legal battle between Twitter and Musk.

For more on this, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage of the matter, including how Twitter’s lead lawyer stated that Musk was never going to take yes for an answer in regards to the merger.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola