Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.5.1 patch notes Here are your patch notes for Hotfix 4.1.5.1 in Destiny 2 for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Today, Bungie rolled out Hotfix 4.1.5.1 for Destiny 2. Let's dive straight in and take a look at the patch notes.

Hotfix 4.1.5.1 patch notes

Here are the full patch notes for 4.1.5.1, which can also be viewed on Bungie's website:

Activities

Fixed an issue that prevented Silver Leaves from being awarded when completing certain activities. Hence the following activities now grant them: Sever Altar of Sorrow Nightmare Containment Blind Well Dares of Eternity Patrols

Fixed an issue where The Investigation campaign mission could be exploited for Silver Leaves.

Added weekly rotating modifiers to the Bonfire Bash activity.

Gameplay and Investment

Fixed an issue where this year's Solstice armor ornaments displayed a purple hue, rather than a blue one, when using a Stasis subclass.

Fixed an issue where the Dream Work origin trait would activate for other weapons, allowing overflow for all gear equipped. You all owe a certain dungeon boss an apology.

Fixed an issue where The Last Word was doing more damage than intended.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where the Seashore Pack contents were not being received by players.

That's it, Guardians, your Hotfix 4.1.5.1 patch notes for July 26, 2022 in Destiny 2.