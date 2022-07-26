Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

MultiVersus maintenance & server status

Here's how you can check the status for the MultiVersus servers.
Player First Games
1

MultiVersus is one of the hottest games in the fighting genre. Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus sees a variety of characters from various Warner Bros. IP duking it out in a platform fighter. As a popular ongoing game, there are a handful of issues that could lead to server issues. If you’re having issues logging in, we can show you how to check the MultiVersus maintenance and server status.

Players will know the MultiVersus servers are down when receiving an error message after attempting to log into the game. Here, the game will usually tell players exactly why they aren’t able to play. One of the messages will state that the game’s servers are down for maintenance. This means that the developers intentionally took the servers down to deploy a new patch to the game. This could mean there’s a new character, a laundry list of balance updates, multiple bug fixes, or all of the above.

Another message that players may see when failing to log in is that there was simply an error connecting to the game. If this message appears after multiple attempts to sign in, the MultiVersus servers may have crashed. With how much momentum the game has gained, an overwhelming number of players flooding the servers can cause them to temporarily crash.

Whether it’s for scheduled maintenance or an unexpected crash, we advise you to visit the official MultiVersus Twitter account for updates. The developers use this account as a communication tool, frequently providing updates on when patches will go live, and when known issues have been resolved. While you can’t force your way into the game, you can certainly be among the first players back online by staying in the know.

That’s how you can check the MultiVersus maintenance and server status. For more MultiVersus news and guides, stick with us here on Shacknews.

