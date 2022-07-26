Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2022 earnings call.

As one of the major players in the technology sphere, Microsoft’s (MSFT) earnings calls are a big deal. Today, Microsoft will hold its Q4 2022 earnings call where company executives will go over how the company has performed over the last quarter. Keep your finger on the pulse by tuning into the conference call right here on Shacknews.

Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2022 earnings call start time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on July 26, 2022. The conference call will be hosted on the Microsoft Investor Relations page, though you can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch stream embedded below.

Listeners can expect Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, EVP and CFO Amy Hood, and General Manager, Investor Relations Brett Iversen to be on the Microsoft Q4 2022 earnings call. This call will be an opportunity for the executives to discuss the earnings report that ought to be released just prior to the call. As a point of reference, here are some predictions from Earnings Whispers:

Mean EPS estimate: $2.29/share

Whisper EPS: $2.37/share

Mean revenue estimate: $52.4 billion

Q1 2023 revenue expectation: $51.5 billion

Q1 2023 EPS expectation: $2.47/share

Last quarter, Microsoft showed growth for Xbox hardware, services, and its software revenue. Part of this success comes from Microsoft being able to get more consoles out and into consumers’ hands. Furthermore, Game Pass continues to be an appealing option for users. It will be interesting to see whether this remains the same for Q4.

No matter what Microsoft (MSFT) reveals during its Q4 2022 earnings call, you can be certain we’ll keep you up to date. There are more earnings calls on the horizon, so keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest.