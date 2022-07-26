Listen to the Google (GOOGL) Q2 2022 earnings call here Tune in to the Google (GOOGL) Q2 2022 earnings call here on Shacknews to discover how the company has performed over the past quarter.

Life, and the internet, would look quite different were it not for Google. The company has grown from an impressive search engine to something much more since its creation and today we get to hear how it is performing. The Google (GOOGL) Q2 2022 earnings call is happening today and you can listen to it right here on Shacknews.

Google (GOOGL) Q2 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Google (GOOGL) Q2 2022 earnings call start time is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Prior to the earnings call will be the earnings release, which can be accessed via the Alphabet Investor Relations page. You can listen to the entire conference call over on Shacknews and then head back here for a rundown.

Recently, Google announced a $70 billion stock buyback. This follows on from a $25 billion and $50 billion share repurchase in 2019 and 2021 respectively. For those that want to gaze into the crystal ball, Earnings Whispers offers the following estimates and expectations for GOOGL’s EPS and revenue:

Mean EPS estimate: $1.29/share

Whisper EPS: $1.24/share

Mean revenue estimate: $70 billion

Q3 2022 revenue expectation: $73 billion

Q3 2022 EPS expectation: $1.38/share

It will be interesting to see whether the Earnings Whispers accurately describes what we hear during the Google (GOOGL) Q2 2022 earnings call. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the breakouts from the conference call. There are more webcasts happening this week, so check out our earnings call page for the latest.