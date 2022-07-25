Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 25, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Magnus's girlfriend reacts to his free solo with Alex Honnold

The free solo video is worth watching if you haven't already. I can't imagine what it would be like to have a partner who is into extreme sports that are actually dangerous.

Bloodborne PSX documentary

Noclip has a unique documentary that looks at Bloodborne, specifically, the demake into a PSX version of the game. For all those hoping for Bloodborne on PC, this should help tide you over until Sony finally announces it. It's happening, right? We've got to believe.

Slow Mo Guys shoots through glass

Slow motion is excellent. Watching a bullet travel through glass in slow motion is even more excellent.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles an easy sudoku puzzle today. Instead of trying something super challenging, the goal here is to solve this one as fast as possible.

Look at this perfect house

This is the ideal home and garden.

Dog meets net

Caught a good one!

Printers are the worst

No more paper, please.

Spice up your parties

Sow chaos.

Happy cat!

That looks like some good food.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night.

A photo of Sam's cat Rad

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

Hello, Meet Lola