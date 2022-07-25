Evening Reading - July 25, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Magnus's girlfriend reacts to his free solo with Alex Honnold

The free solo video is worth watching if you haven't already. I can't imagine what it would be like to have a partner who is into extreme sports that are actually dangerous.

Bloodborne PSX documentary

Noclip has a unique documentary that looks at Bloodborne, specifically, the demake into a PSX version of the game. For all those hoping for Bloodborne on PC, this should help tide you over until Sony finally announces it. It's happening, right? We've got to believe.

Slow Mo Guys shoots through glass

Slow motion is excellent. Watching a bullet travel through glass in slow motion is even more excellent.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles an easy sudoku puzzle today. Instead of trying something super challenging, the goal here is to solve this one as fast as possible.

Look at this perfect house

Monet’s house and garden in Giverny, France pic.twitter.com/Owe5CV5nuy — Academia Aesthetics (@AcademiaAesthe1) July 19, 2022

This is the ideal home and garden.

Dog meets net

Caught a good one!

Printers are the worst

Our HP printer hasn’t been working for a month and every manner of troubleshooting, resets, changing ink cartridges, didn’t seem to work. After calling HP, they said the debit card on file had expired so they manually disabled our printer.



In unrelated news, I’m now radicalized — Wendigoon (@Wendigoon8) July 20, 2022

No more paper, please.

Spice up your parties

pic.twitter.com/PmjDF4vrcn — memes i wish i could tag my cat in - no bully mode (@memesiwish) July 25, 2022

Sow chaos.

Happy cat!

pic.twitter.com/4r9zXK1M4f — memes i wish i could tag my cat in - no bully mode (@memesiwish) July 21, 2022

That looks like some good food.

