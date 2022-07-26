Disney Dreamlight Valley brings familiar faces to a proven formula

Farming and lifestyle sims have taken many forms, and have seen quite the surge in popularity over the past several years thanks to games like Stardew Valley. Disney Dreamlight Valley is an upcoming farming and lifestyle game that features Disney characters like Goofy, Wall-E, and many more. I had the chance to check out Disney Dreamlight Valley and get an idea of what a farming and lifestyle sim can be like when you inject it with a heavy dose of nostalgia.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players mysteriously appear in a magical world that’s being overtaken by an evil force known as the Forgetting. The first character you’ll meet is Merlin, who will request your help in claiming back Dream Castle and its surrounding areas. With the world covered in Night Thorns, players will clear the land and plant beautiful new crops and plants as they work toward defeating the Forgetting.

Players will meet various Disney and Pixar characters in Dreamlight Valley.

Source: Gameloft

As you restore Dreamlight Valley to what it once was, various Disney characters will begin to return to their homes after retreating into the castle. This is what will likely draw in players. Just about everyone has a favorite Disney or Pixar film, and the game makes sure to hit all those nostalgia buttons with classic character looks and even some musical nods. When your neighbors are characters like Moana, Elsa, and Donald Duck, it’s hard not to be charmed.

As for gameplay, players will be able to build their own garden and fill it with vegetables and other crops. You can also fish to gain additional resources. The Disney and Pixar characters specifically play into this aspect as well, giving smaller side quests that relate to their unique characteristics. For example, players can learn to cook with Remy (from Ratatouille) or grow vegetables for Wall-E.

Players can customize their characters with cosmetics from various Disney properties.

Source: Gameloft

It’s clear that Gameloft is leaning heavily into the lifestyle side of the genre with all of the customization options in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players are free to design not only their home, but multiple homes across unique locations. You can customize both the interior and exterior to capture the exact vibe that you want. This level of customization is also present in the character themself. You’re given some base customization options to create your character in the beginning, but more cosmetic items can be unlocked once you start playing. There’s also a lot of gear that players will recognize from Disney films, such as the iconic dresses worn by the different princesses.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is at least a competent farming and lifestyle simulator, with various resources to grow and gather, and an abundance of ways to decorate your home and character. What will surely set it apart is how it’s so intertwined with Disney DNA, from gameplay to cosmetics. We’ll be looking to see how the full picture looks when Disney Dreamlight Valley launches on September 6, 2022.

These impressions are based on a digital Steam code provided by the publisher. Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released on September 6, 2022, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.