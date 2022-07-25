Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 142 Get in! It's time to talk the latest and greatest in esports.

Hey Shackers! Monday is upon us once more so it's time to take a trip around the wonderful world of Electronic Sports. Hosts Bryan Lefler and Rodney Conyers Jr will be breaking down the hottest, oddest, and sometimes downright strangest stories in Esports.

The fun kicks off at 3:30PT/6:30ET over on the Shacknews Twitch Channel.

The news at the top of the hour will be centered around the extraordinarly talented LeBron James. Of course, a player of his stature is no stranger to groundbreaking achievements however this one comes in the form of a fighting game. Sporting his Space Jam: A new Legacy outfit he crash lands into WB Multiversus 7/26 and needless it has the gaming community in an absolute frenzy. Shorlty after that we'll be diving into news about a chess tournament in Moscow Russia. It is reported that one of the chess robots accidentally grabbed and broke and young man's finger mistaking it for one of the game's pieces. Has the rise of the machine's begun? You'll have to tune in to findout.

In more mouthwatering news, last but certainly not least is Sauce Talk. This is where we'll dig into some of the spiciest news in food and pop culture, some of which includes news about KFC. From collaborating with Jack Harlow, to bringing back beloved food items of menus past it seems as if the Colonel knows exactly what the people want. The company has unveiled the new Flossy "Chicken Porridge" Original Recipe in Singapore. You'll have to tune in to get our in-depth thoughts on this.

If you enjoyed the breakdowns, tangents, and banter then you can help support the channel by subscribing on Twitch. Prime Members can do this for the low price of $0 with Prime Gaming. If you happen to be some of those unlucky few that missed today's episode, fear not because the VOD will be upoloaded to our YouTube channel later in the week while smaller clips will be added to our Instagram.