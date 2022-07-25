Apex Legends reveals Vantage as newest Legend Respawn Entertainment has introduced Vantage as the next playable character in Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment has gotten into the rhythm of having a new Legend ready to go at the start of each new season in Apex Legends. Today, the developer revealed Hunted as the subtitle for the upcoming Season 14. On that same note, a new Stories from the Outlands video has been released, introducing players to Vantage, the game’s newest Legend.

Tales from the Outlands: Survive was released on the Apex Legends YouTube channel earlier today. In this 5-minute cinematic, we meet Vantage, a.k.a. Mara. Stranded in the snowy tundra that she was born in years after a cargo ship carrying her mother crashed there, surviving has been Mara’s only goal. After exploring the cargo ship and setting off some sort of security protocol, Mara narrowly escapes, but is in rough shape. Her mother finds her and sends out a distress beacon, teasing the character’s arrival in the Apex games.

While the new trailer is entirely cinematic, we do get some hints towards Vantage’s gameplay and abilities. Early in the video she is bitten by a bat, who later becomes her companion, and is by her side following the close call on the cargo ship. It’s likely that Vantage’s bat will accompany her into battle and may be a part of some of her abilities. The character is also described as a sharpshooter, wielding a sniper rifle in official artwork. Perhaps she’ll have an ability that increases the effectiveness of long-range weapons in her hands.

Vantage will come to Apex Legends in Season 14 - Hunted.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 14 - Hunted is set to begin on August 9, 2022. That’s when players can expect to go hands-on with new character Vantage. The launch trailer is set to launch on July 28, where we’ll get a better idea of how Vantage plays in-game. For the latest Apex Legends news, stick with us here on Shacknews.com.