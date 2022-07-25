Controls and PC keybindings - MultiVersus Learn the controls for Xbox and PlayStation and the PC keybindings for MultiVersus.

MultiVersus is a complex brawling game, which means it’s important to know the controls and PC keybindings. While you can have fun mashing buttons, learning the different attacks, in-air movements, and wall-related actions will help you become a better player. Below are the buttons for Xbox and PlayStation controllers as well as PC keybindings.

MultiVersus PC keybindings

Any players who choose to use a keyboard and mouse when playing MultiVersus will no doubt need to learn the buttons. Furthermore, there will likely be a desire to customize these inputs.

PC controls Normal & Special Attacks Attack J or LMB Attack - Side A or D + J Attack - Up W + J Attack - Down S + J Special K or RMB Special - Side A or D + K Special - Up W + K Special - Down S + K Dodge Attack L + J or K In-Air Attacks Air Attack - Neutral Space, J Air Attack - Forward Space, A or D + J Air Attack - Up Space, W + J Air Attack - Down (Spike) Space, S + J Air Special - Neutral Space, K Air Special - Forward Space, A or D + K Air Special - Up Space, W + K Air Special - Down (Spike) Space, S + K Dodging Dodge L or MMB Dodge right L + D Dodge left L + A Air dodge Space, L + W or D or S or A Dodge Jump A or D + L, Space Neutral Attacks & Dodges Neutral Attack U Neutral Special I Neutral Evade O Jumping & Movement Jump Space High Jump Hold Space Double jump Space, Space Up W Right D Down S Left A Wall Slide In-air, A or D toward wall Wall Jump Wall Slide + Space Fast Fall In-air, hold S Fast Fall Jump Hold S in air, Space Taunt Taunt 1 T Taunt 2 2 Taunt 3 3 Taunt 4 4 Misc. Pickup Item H

MultiVersus Xbox controls

The Xbox controls for MultiVersus are much the same as the PC buttons, albeit controller users don’t have a plain neutral evade. After you learn the controls, take a moment to go in-game and practice the buttons in The Lab or even the Advanced Tutorials.

Xbox controls Normal & Special Attacks Attack X Attack - Side Left stick left or right + X Attack - Up Left stick up + X Attack - Down Left stick down + X Special Y Special - Side Left stick left or right + Y Special - Up Left stick up + Y Special - Down Left stick down + Y Dodge Attack B + X or Y In-Air Attacks Air Attack - Neutral A, X Air Attack - Forward A, Left stick left or right + X Air Attack - Up A, Left stick up + X Air Attack - Down (Spike) A, Left stick down + X Air Special - Neutral A, Y Air Special - Forward A, Left stick left or right + Y Air Special - Up A, Left stick up + Y Air Special - Down (Spike) A, Left stick down + Y Dodging Dodge B or RT Dodge right B + left stick right Dodge left B + left stick left Air dodge A, B + Left stick movement Dodge Jump Left stick left or right + B, A Neutral Attacks & Dodges Neutral Attack RB Neutral Special LB Neutral Evade - Jumping & Movement Jump A High Jump Hold A Double jump A, A Up Left stick up Right Left stick right Down Left stick down Left Left stick left Wall Slide In-air, left stick left or right toward wall Wall Jump Wall Slide + A Fast Fall Hold left stick down in-air Fast Fall Jump Hold left stick down in-air, A Taunt Taunt 1 D-pad Up Taunt 2 D-pad Right Taunt 3 D-pad Down Taunt 4 D-pad Left Misc. Pickup Item LT

MultiVersus PlayStation controls

The PlayStation controls for MultiVersus are the same as the Xbox controls, just with the letters changed with Sony’s iconic symbols. As mentioned above, study the buttons and combos and then practice what you know in The Lab.

PlayStation controls Normal & Special Attacks Attack Square Attack - Side Left stick left or right + Square Attack - Up Left stick up + Square Attack - Down Left stick down + Square Special Triangle Special - Side Left stick left or right + Triangle Special - Up Left stick up + Triangle Special - Down Left stick down + Triangle Dodge Attack Circle + Square or Triangle In-Air Attacks Air Attack - Neutral Cross, Square Air Attack - Forward Cross, Left stick left or right + Square Air Attack - Up Cross, Left stick up + Square Air Attack - Down (Spike) Cross, Left stick down + Square Air Special - Neutral Cross, Triangle Air Special - Forward Cross, Left stick left or right + Triangle Air Special - Up Cross, Left stick up + Triangle Air Special - Down (Spike) Cross, Left stick down + Triangle Dodging Dodge Circle or R2 Dodge right Circle + left stick right Dodge left Circle + left stick left Air dodge Cross, Circle + Left stick movement Dodge Jump Left stick left or right + Circle, Cross Neutral Attacks & Dodges Neutral Attack R1 Neutral Special L1 Neutral Evade - Jumping & Movement Jump Cross High Jump Hold Cross Double jump Cross, Cross Up Left stick up Right Left stick right Down Left stick down Left Left stick left Wall Slide In-air, left stick left or right toward wall Wall Jump Wall Slide + Cross Fast Fall Hold left stick down in-air Fast Fall Jump Hold left stick down in-air, Cross Taunt Taunt 1 D-pad Up Taunt 2 D-pad Right Taunt 3 D-pad Down Taunt 4 D-pad Left Misc. Pickup Item L2

There are a lot of controls and keybindings to learn in MultiVersus. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with each button, complete the tutorial, and then dive into the Advanced Tutorial for more techniques and strategies. While you do that, check out our MultiVersus page for more information to help you win.