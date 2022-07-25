Controls and PC keybindings - MultiVersus
Learn the controls for Xbox and PlayStation and the PC keybindings for MultiVersus.
MultiVersus is a complex brawling game, which means it’s important to know the controls and PC keybindings. While you can have fun mashing buttons, learning the different attacks, in-air movements, and wall-related actions will help you become a better player. Below are the buttons for Xbox and PlayStation controllers as well as PC keybindings.
MultiVersus PC keybindings
Any players who choose to use a keyboard and mouse when playing MultiVersus will no doubt need to learn the buttons. Furthermore, there will likely be a desire to customize these inputs.
|PC controls
|Normal & Special Attacks
|Attack
|J or LMB
|Attack - Side
|A or D + J
|Attack - Up
|W + J
|Attack - Down
|S + J
|Special
|K or RMB
|Special - Side
|A or D + K
|Special - Up
|W + K
|Special - Down
|S + K
|Dodge Attack
|L + J or K
|In-Air Attacks
|Air Attack - Neutral
|Space, J
|Air Attack - Forward
|Space, A or D + J
|Air Attack - Up
|Space, W + J
|Air Attack - Down (Spike)
|Space, S + J
|Air Special - Neutral
|Space, K
|Air Special - Forward
|Space, A or D + K
|Air Special - Up
|Space, W + K
|Air Special - Down (Spike)
|Space, S + K
|Dodging
|Dodge
|L or MMB
|Dodge right
|L + D
|Dodge left
|L + A
|Air dodge
|Space, L + W or D or S or A
|Dodge Jump
|A or D + L, Space
|Neutral Attacks & Dodges
|Neutral Attack
|U
|Neutral Special
|I
|Neutral Evade
|O
|Jumping & Movement
|Jump
|Space
|High Jump
|Hold Space
|Double jump
|Space, Space
|Up
|W
|Right
|D
|Down
|S
|Left
|A
|Wall Slide
|In-air, A or D toward wall
|Wall Jump
|Wall Slide + Space
|Fast Fall
|In-air, hold S
|Fast Fall Jump
|Hold S in air, Space
|Taunt
|Taunt 1
|T
|Taunt 2
|2
|Taunt 3
|3
|Taunt 4
|4
|Misc.
|Pickup Item
|H
MultiVersus Xbox controls
The Xbox controls for MultiVersus are much the same as the PC buttons, albeit controller users don’t have a plain neutral evade. After you learn the controls, take a moment to go in-game and practice the buttons in The Lab or even the Advanced Tutorials.
|Xbox controls
|Normal & Special Attacks
|Attack
|X
|Attack - Side
|Left stick left or right + X
|Attack - Up
|Left stick up + X
|Attack - Down
|Left stick down + X
|Special
|Y
|Special - Side
|Left stick left or right + Y
|Special - Up
|Left stick up + Y
|Special - Down
|Left stick down + Y
|Dodge Attack
|B + X or Y
|In-Air Attacks
|Air Attack - Neutral
|A, X
|Air Attack - Forward
|A, Left stick left or right + X
|Air Attack - Up
|A, Left stick up + X
|Air Attack - Down (Spike)
|A, Left stick down + X
|Air Special - Neutral
|A, Y
|Air Special - Forward
|A, Left stick left or right + Y
|Air Special - Up
|A, Left stick up + Y
|Air Special - Down (Spike)
|A, Left stick down + Y
|Dodging
|Dodge
|B or RT
|Dodge right
|B + left stick right
|Dodge left
|B + left stick left
|Air dodge
|A, B + Left stick movement
|Dodge Jump
|Left stick left or right + B, A
|Neutral Attacks & Dodges
|Neutral Attack
|RB
|Neutral Special
|LB
|Neutral Evade
|-
|Jumping & Movement
|Jump
|A
|High Jump
|Hold A
|Double jump
|A, A
|Up
|Left stick up
|Right
|Left stick right
|Down
|Left stick down
|Left
|Left stick left
|Wall Slide
|In-air, left stick left or right toward wall
|Wall Jump
|Wall Slide + A
|Fast Fall
|Hold left stick down in-air
|Fast Fall Jump
|Hold left stick down in-air, A
|Taunt
|Taunt 1
|D-pad Up
|Taunt 2
|D-pad Right
|Taunt 3
|D-pad Down
|Taunt 4
|D-pad Left
|Misc.
|Pickup Item
|LT
MultiVersus PlayStation controls
The PlayStation controls for MultiVersus are the same as the Xbox controls, just with the letters changed with Sony’s iconic symbols. As mentioned above, study the buttons and combos and then practice what you know in The Lab.
|PlayStation controls
|Normal & Special Attacks
|Attack
|Square
|Attack - Side
|Left stick left or right + Square
|Attack - Up
|Left stick up + Square
|Attack - Down
|Left stick down + Square
|Special
|Triangle
|Special - Side
|Left stick left or right + Triangle
|Special - Up
|Left stick up + Triangle
|Special - Down
|Left stick down + Triangle
|Dodge Attack
|Circle + Square or Triangle
|In-Air Attacks
|Air Attack - Neutral
|Cross, Square
|Air Attack - Forward
|Cross, Left stick left or right + Square
|Air Attack - Up
|Cross, Left stick up + Square
|Air Attack - Down (Spike)
|Cross, Left stick down + Square
|Air Special - Neutral
|Cross, Triangle
|Air Special - Forward
|Cross, Left stick left or right + Triangle
|Air Special - Up
|Cross, Left stick up + Triangle
|Air Special - Down (Spike)
|Cross, Left stick down + Triangle
|Dodging
|Dodge
|Circle or R2
|Dodge right
|Circle + left stick right
|Dodge left
|Circle + left stick left
|Air dodge
|Cross, Circle + Left stick movement
|Dodge Jump
|Left stick left or right + Circle, Cross
|Neutral Attacks & Dodges
|Neutral Attack
|R1
|Neutral Special
|L1
|Neutral Evade
|-
|Jumping & Movement
|Jump
|Cross
|High Jump
|Hold Cross
|Double jump
|Cross, Cross
|Up
|Left stick up
|Right
|Left stick right
|Down
|Left stick down
|Left
|Left stick left
|Wall Slide
|In-air, left stick left or right toward wall
|Wall Jump
|Wall Slide + Cross
|Fast Fall
|Hold left stick down in-air
|Fast Fall Jump
|Hold left stick down in-air, Cross
|Taunt
|Taunt 1
|D-pad Up
|Taunt 2
|D-pad Right
|Taunt 3
|D-pad Down
|Taunt 4
|D-pad Left
|Misc.
|Pickup Item
|L2
There are a lot of controls and keybindings to learn in MultiVersus. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with each button, complete the tutorial, and then dive into the Advanced Tutorial for more techniques and strategies. While you do that, check out our MultiVersus page for more information to help you win.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Controls and PC keybindings - MultiVersus