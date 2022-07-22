Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Dump - July 22, 2022

Between the MultiVersus craze and gaming groups taking stances on NFTs, we've got another hearty Shacknews Dump for you.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

We’re coming up on the end of the week and closing out another gauntlet of hot news stories from the days behind us. There was MultiVersus madness, NFT opinions, and so much more, and we’re set to wind down and discuss it all on this week’s edition of the Shacknews Dump livestream.

On this July 22 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we take a look at the wild ride that has been the MultiVersus beta this week. Not only has Iron Giant arrived, but LeBron James and Rick and Morty have been confirmed. What’s next for the game? Meanwhile, while Microsoft and Mojang banned NFTs from Minecraft, Tim Sweeney says platforms shouldn’t force their views on developers. Also, Romero Games is making a new first-person shooter? Yes, please.

Tune in as we talk about these and other hot news stories on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also see it in action just below.

Here’s the rundown of today’s Dump topics:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Shacknews livestream productions. Your viewership pushes us to continue to bring our best to these livestreams with each occasion. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do so for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account. That gets you a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month.

We would be pleased if you joined us for another Shacknews Dump. With MultiVersus and NFTs heavily on the slate today, stay tuned as we discuss this week’s hottest news live.

