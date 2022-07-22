Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for July 22-25? Just in case you're curious where the Agent of the Nine is, and if he's selling anything worthy of visiting him.

Xur is back in Destiny 2, Guardians, and he’s got another bag full of both Exotic and Legendary gear, including armor, weapons, and even a few special tokens and an Engram. I’m going to tell you where he is, what he’s selling, and how you should approach this shopping trip no matter what amount of gear you do and don’t have in your vault.

Xur’s location for Friday, July 22, 2022

Xur can be found in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus, where he will remain from July 22-25, 2022.

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. From the nearby fast travel location, hop on your sparrow and speed forward. Xur can be found a short distance ahead standing up in a huge tree. If you see a bunch of Guardians nearby, or a bunch of discarded sparrows, you're in the right spot.

Xur’s wares for Friday, July 22, 2022

Below you’ll find a list of Exotic items that Xur is selling. Should you desire a complete breakdown on what you should buy that’s good or bad, check out the embedded YouTube video above for some guidance.

The Queenbreaker (Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle)

Knucklehead Radar (Hunter Helmet)

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 2 Strength - 15 Total - 61

Armamentarium (Titan Chest Armor)

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 26 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 10 Strength - 6 Total - 67

Starfire Protocol (Warlock Chest Armor)

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 25 Recovery - 4 Discipline - 17 Intellect - 2 Strength - 10 Total - 60



The way that you should approach shopping with Xur is that you need to purchase whatever you don’t own. From Exotics for your main class, to Exotics for classes you don’t even play. Buy whatever you don’t own. You can delete the item, but it will be saved in Collections for future. Destiny 2 is a game that changes constantly, and playing catch up is a terrible position to be in. This extends to the Legendary items that Xur sells. Buy them if you don’t own them, or if you see a nice weapon with a good roll, or some armor that hits the stats you’re looking for. Earning Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 isn’t difficult, so even if you don’t have the currency, you have time over the weekend to get the funds you need.

Once you have everything Xur’s offering, buy his Exotic Engram to get an item you don’t already own. Note that it will only drop Exotic armor for the class you’re visiting Xur with, and if you have everything it will drop something you already own. This Exotic Engram also won’t drop items that you need to grind through Legend and Master Lost Sectors, or that you acquire through various campaigns.

Now that you know where to find Xur and what he’s selling, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide to help you with all aspects of being a Guardian.