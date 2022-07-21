Evening Reading - July 21, 2022

Welcome to your Thursday evening, friends. We’ve had ourselves a pretty good week and we’re coasting into the close, but there’s still a few things left before close out the week. After all, we still need to end this fine day of posting proper. With that in mind, welcome to another round of Evening Reading.

Kirblowing hot air

My girlfriend painted our fan… pic.twitter.com/as2wpLAvlP — Phil Chambers (@PhilMyChambers) July 20, 2022

Honestly, I’d keep Kirby’s sucking noise on an at-hand soundboard if I had this fan.

It’s his birthday

And they brought the authorities to celebrate.

Cats watching Stray is the way

I am dying, he thought it was coming out the screen #Stray pic.twitter.com/wGoqBAUbQo — Nicole Hall (@gamerssdelight) July 19, 2022

Stray is really good. 9/10 cats think so.

Taz fall down go boom

bro Taz players are really out here pic.twitter.com/CxHUYTZH8P — Lariat GOD (@FGCgoomba) July 21, 2022

We were really going buckwild with Taz on today’s Big Team Building. Y’all should watch the madness.

Free them plushimons!

It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022

Or at least tell me where I can purchase them now, please.

Pugberto Miami

⚠ko-fi request⚠



"Hydrogen"



Hotline Miami (2012) pic.twitter.com/kbep7RL4qn — Pugberto Dancing Multiverse (@videopug2020) July 21, 2022

This may be my favorite so far. Hotline Miami’s soundtrack was so good. Pugberto makes it even better.

Best rear car sensor ever

the best barking sensor you can get 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/opCqUzD6PT — Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) July 21, 2022

Got both the visual and the audio cues locked down. This goldie will make sure you don’t scratch your bumper.

And that covers your Evening Reading for this Thursday, July 21.

Flaff is an angel when she sleeps and you can find her on Shackpets!

The end. How’s your Thursday, Shackers? Ready for the weekend? Looking forward to any good games or TV? Let us know in the Chatty section below!