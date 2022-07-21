Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendar
Evening Reading - July 21, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time to wind down with another Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
Welcome to your Thursday evening, friends. We’ve had ourselves a pretty good week and we’re coasting into the close, but there’s still a few things left before close out the week. After all, we still need to end this fine day of posting proper. With that in mind, welcome to another round of Evening Reading.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!

Kirblowing hot air

Honestly, I’d keep Kirby’s sucking noise on an at-hand soundboard if I had this fan.

It’s his birthday

And they brought the authorities to celebrate.

Cats watching Stray is the way

Stray is really good. 9/10 cats think so.

Taz fall down go boom

We were really going buckwild with Taz on today’s Big Team Building. Y’all should watch the madness.

Free them plushimons!

Or at least tell me where I can purchase them now, please.

Pugberto Miami

This may be my favorite so far. Hotline Miami’s soundtrack was so good. Pugberto makes it even better.

Best rear car sensor ever

Got both the visual and the audio cues locked down. This goldie will make sure you don’t scratch your bumper.

And that covers your Evening Reading for this Thursday, July 21. We hope you enjoyed today’s stories. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can do so for as little as a dollar a month with Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? No problem! There’s still Shackpets, which is free on iOS and Android devices! It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness and you can see and vote on cute pet pics like my sweet Silo there.

Flaff is an angel when she sleeps and you can find her on Shackpets!

The end. How’s your Thursday, Shackers? Ready for the weekend? Looking forward to any good games or TV? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

Hello, Meet Lola