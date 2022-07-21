Evening Reading - July 21, 2022

Welcome to your Thursday evening, friends. We’ve had ourselves a pretty good week and we’re coasting into the close, but there’s still a few things left before close out the week. After all, we still need to end this fine day of posting proper. With that in mind, welcome to another round of Evening Reading.
In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…
- Dead by Daylight Update 6.1.0 patch notes massively rebalance perks
- GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises expands shady business across the board
- Follow @CatsWatchStray to watch cats watching Stray
- MultiVersus' Iron Giant brings an awesome new co-op mechanic to the game
- Ubisoft delays Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to 2023/2024
- Twitch bans streamer after she openly discusses her online abuse
- Ubisoft will reveal the 'future of the Assassin's Creed brand' in September 2022
- FarmCon reveals a truckload of new Farming Simulator 22 content
- Tim Sweeney claims EGS 'definitely won't' ban NFTs
- Hunt: Showdown's new Serpent Moon event adds more bite
- Live A Live review: The neverending fight against evil
- Saints Row 2022 teaches the old school franchise some fresh moves
And now… Other stuff from The Internet!
Kirblowing hot air
My girlfriend painted our fan… pic.twitter.com/as2wpLAvlP— Phil Chambers (@PhilMyChambers) July 20, 2022
Honestly, I’d keep Kirby’s sucking noise on an at-hand soundboard if I had this fan.
It’s his birthday
July 21, 2022
And they brought the authorities to celebrate.
Cats watching Stray is the way
I am dying, he thought it was coming out the screen #Stray pic.twitter.com/wGoqBAUbQo— Nicole Hall (@gamerssdelight) July 19, 2022
Stray is really good. 9/10 cats think so.
Taz fall down go boom
bro Taz players are really out here pic.twitter.com/CxHUYTZH8P— Lariat GOD (@FGCgoomba) July 21, 2022
We were really going buckwild with Taz on today’s Big Team Building. Y’all should watch the madness.
Free them plushimons!
It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr— Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022
Or at least tell me where I can purchase them now, please.
Pugberto Miami
⚠ko-fi request⚠— Pugberto Dancing Multiverse (@videopug2020) July 21, 2022
"Hydrogen"
Hotline Miami (2012) pic.twitter.com/kbep7RL4qn
This may be my favorite so far. Hotline Miami’s soundtrack was so good. Pugberto makes it even better.
Best rear car sensor ever
the best barking sensor you can get 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/opCqUzD6PT— Puppies 🐶 (@PuppiesIover) July 21, 2022
Got both the visual and the audio cues locked down. This goldie will make sure you don’t scratch your bumper.
And that covers your Evening Reading for this Thursday, July 21. We hope you enjoyed today’s stories. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can do so for as little as a dollar a month with Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? No problem! There’s still Shackpets, which is free on iOS and Android devices! It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness and you can see and vote on cute pet pics like my sweet Silo there.
The end. How’s your Thursday, Shackers? Ready for the weekend? Looking forward to any good games or TV? Let us know in the Chatty section below!
