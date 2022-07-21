Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
ShackStream: Big Team Building in MultiVersus - Episode 25

We're throwing down with our favorite WB characters in MultiVersus on today's episode of the Big Team Building livestream.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
1

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games have kicked off something quite special as MultiVersus has entered an open beta period. The game can be played now if you secured a code (likely through a Twitch drop), but it’s a game best played with friends. With that mind, it’s our game of choice on today’s episode of Big Team Building!

Big Team Building is a ShackStream where the Shack Staff gets together to throw down in a variety of group-friendly and often competitive games. This time around, we’re going to play MultiVersus. With the game having entered a new open beta phase, it’s available to play on multiple platforms, and features crossplay. The game features a variety of characters from across Warner Bros. live-action and animated works, including Stephen Universe, Looney Tunes, Adventure Time, Game of Thrones, and a multitude of DC characters and teams.

Tune in as we throw down with MultiVersus on today’s episode of Big Team Building, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStreams like Big Team Building. Your viewership helps to make these shows fun and pushes us to do our best to bring you our best in every livestream. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams, then be sure that you follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us out a lot, and you can even do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Link it up to your Twitch account and you can score a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. Maybe throw those free Bezos bucks our way?

If you followed our guide to get a MultiVersus beta key, you might be playing already, but if you want to see more of what the game has in store, then be sure to tune in as we go live with the game on Big Team Building shortly!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

