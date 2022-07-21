Will MultiVersus release on Nintendo Switch? Curious whether MultiVersus will be headed to the Nintendo Switch platform?

MultiVersus is landing in the hands of gamers around the world, and everyone is curious if it’s available on their platform of choice. In this guide, we’ll tell you whether MultiVersus will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Will MultiVersus release on Nintendo Switch?

MultiVersus will not release on the Nintendo Switch at launch, and no information is available on whether or not that will change in the future.

Source: MultiVersus

No, MultiVersus will not release on Nintendo Switch when it officially launches. The game will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The official MultiVersus website does not list Nintendo Switch as one of the planned platforms, nor does the FAQ have any insight into whether Nintendo Switch is a possibility in the future. As of right now, there is no indication that MultiVersus will ever land on Nintendo Switch. Whether or not that changes in the future remains to be seen.

While Shacknews is happy to answer all your questions related to MultiVersus, we also encourage you to visit the MultiVersus website for official and updated information. Whether you need to manage your WB Games account, or try and gain access to a beta, the official site is your best bet if Shacknews hasn’t covered a topic you’re curious about.

For more news, guides, and features, be sure to visit the MultiVersus topic on Shacknews. Our coverage will be extensive throughout the lifespan of the game, so visit often and stay informed.