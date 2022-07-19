Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 216

Tonight could be the Mario and Luigi: Superstar finale on Stevetendo!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
1

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into more Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga. I decided to change things up this week by moving Mario and Luigi to Tuesday night and Golden Sun to Wednesday night. During the last Mario and Luigi episode, we found the missing pieces of the Beanstar and revived it, getting it back to normal.

Next up for the plumbers is getting to Joke's End, the location where Bowletta wants us to hand her the repaired Beanstar. The only issue is that we don't know how to get to Joke's End, so we'll have to find a way, and maybe upgrade our hammers! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, tonight could be the Mario and Luigi finale so make sure you grab a seat as you won't want to miss it!

Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga playthrough
© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up soon is more of our Golden Sun and Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap playthroughs so stay tuned!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

