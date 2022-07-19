Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Does MultiVersus have crossplay?

If you're curious about whether MultiVersus has crossplay, we have the answer.
Bill Lavoy
As players are digging in and trying to recruit their friends, the question about whether MultiVersus has crossplay support is bound to be a popular one. In this guide, we’ll get you sorted out with the answer and all the details. Let’s go.

MultiVersus Crossplay Cross Progression

Source: MultiVersus

Yes, MultiVersus does support crossplay and cross-progression for all platforms that the game is available on. Those platforms include PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This means that you can play MultiVersus with your friends regardless of which platform each of you decides to play on, and you can keep your progression if you decide to buy and play the game on multiple platforms. This can be especially handy for players that may initially buy the game on previous generation hardware (PS4 or Xbox One) but upgrade to the current generation. If this happens, you can keep your progression.

If you’re looking for further information about crossplay or cross-progression, visit the MultiVersus FAQ where you can get answers to most of your questions. If new platforms become available, or if there are changes to the way crossplay and cross-progression work, that will be the first place to look. We’ll keep you updated here as well.

Now that you know the ins and outs of crossplay and cross-progression, be sure to check out more of Shacknews’ content related to MultiVersus. We’re quick to cover news, guides, and features when it comes to MultiVersus, and this game doesn’t look like it’s going away for a long time.

