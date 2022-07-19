Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How many hours to beat Stray?

Find out how long it will take you to beat Stray depending on your style of play.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Stray
0

Stray has pounced onto the gaming scene with outstanding reviews, letting players know that this is one cat-based adventure that you need to experience. Not matter what your playstyle, we can tell you how many hours it will take you to beat Stray.

How many hours will it take to beat Stray?

how long to beat stray

Source: Stray

Your first playthrough of Stray will take between 5-10 hours. Five hours would get you some collectibles, the entire main story, and you’d have to get through without getting stuck very often or for very long. On the other hand, if you want to explore Stray and collect all the things, your playthrough will be closer to the 10-hour mark. My first playthrough came in at six hours, which allowed for some exploring, some collectibles, and getting hung up a few times.

It’s worth noting that Stray can be completed in under two hours, but that’s a testament to its replay value. There is a Trophy/Achievement called I Am Speed that players can earn if they beat the game in under two hours. While this can be done, it will require players to plan their route in advance, minimize or eliminate dying, and always keep a quick pace.

While Stray isn’t a long game, it is a fantastic game as I outlined in my Stray review for Shacknews. You should absolutely play this game, and you should take your time doing so the first time through. The world is highly detailed and enjoyable to explore, so don’t be in a rush to blitz through Stray just because you’re good at games. Take your time and soak this one in.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola