South of the Circle explores the arctic on PC and consoles in August The 2021 Apple Arcade hit is ready to make the jump to PC and consoles in just a few weeks.

Publisher 11 Bit Studios has a full portfolio of emotionally hard-hitting titles and now it is working with the team at State of Play to add one more. On Tuesday, 11 Bit announced that the narrative-based South of the Circle would be releasing on PC and consoles in August.

For those unaware of this story, South of the Circle takes players into the frozen continent of Antarctica during the 1960s Cold War. Main character Peter must brave the elements and fight to survive, but he must also confront the ghosts of his past along the way. The game features traditional narrative-based adventure gameplay in the vein of games like Firewatch, What Remains of Edith Finch, and others like it. The story features the voice acting talents of Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (The Crown), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey).

Image courtesy of Evolve PR

South of the Circle originally released on Apple Arcade back in 2021. Earlier this year, 11 Bit Studios and State of Play had announced that the game would be making the leap to PC and consoles. Look for it to come to PC (via both Steam and GOG.com), PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 3.