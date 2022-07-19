Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

South of the Circle explores the arctic on PC and consoles in August

The 2021 Apple Arcade hit is ready to make the jump to PC and consoles in just a few weeks.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Publisher 11 Bit Studios has a full portfolio of emotionally hard-hitting titles and now it is working with the team at State of Play to add one more. On Tuesday, 11 Bit announced that the narrative-based South of the Circle would be releasing on PC and consoles in August.

For those unaware of this story, South of the Circle takes players into the frozen continent of Antarctica during the 1960s Cold War. Main character Peter must brave the elements and fight to survive, but he must also confront the ghosts of his past along the way. The game features traditional narrative-based adventure gameplay in the vein of games like Firewatch, What Remains of Edith Finch, and others like it. The story features the voice acting talents of Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (The Crown), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey).

South of the Circle PC console release date
Image courtesy of Evolve PR

South of the Circle originally released on Apple Arcade back in 2021. Earlier this year, 11 Bit Studios and State of Play had announced that the game would be making the leap to PC and consoles. Look for it to come to PC (via both Steam and GOG.com), PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on August 3.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

