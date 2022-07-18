Evening Reading - July 18, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Nintendo and Staypineapple launch Gotta Getaway and Play competition!

Nintendo and Staypineapple have a special competition where you can win a holiday and a Switch!

Source: Nintendo

Fancy a special holiday? Well how about you enter the competition being put on by Nintendo and Staypineapple. Participants can enter to win one of 10 three-night hotel stays as well as a Nintendo Switch prize pack. The pack includes a Switch OLED model and codes for Mario Strikers: Battle League, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Entries close on September 2 with winners announced on September 7, 2022.

It's Monday night, which means we get to relax and watch some sudoku.

I hear bread in the USA is no good

I don't know what I'd do if I didn't have a local bakery near me.

Time for some vertical roads

Once again, let ambiguousamphibian fill your evening with joy.

Italian mum is ready to fight

more of this please pic.twitter.com/eXykzG6lFR — johnny karate (@kdhatesu) July 13, 2022

She's been waiting for this day.

Zen cat

That is one chill kitty.

Heyyy

Hey (with the intention of watching Horror Movies together) — Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) July 16, 2022

The more Ys, the more movies we watch.

The red panda is on a rampage!

Red Panda brutally attacks the Police😅 pic.twitter.com/HeptyGDrVW — Real Life Doodles (@RealLifeDoodIes) July 17, 2022

Everyone look out!

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man balloon

Making your town feel safe and buoyant.

Have you heard about the Christmas pud?

The sketch that became a festive legend...is now your new favourite book! Yes, we're releasing a book! Pre-order now at https://t.co/f15drVO462 pic.twitter.com/pQTfP4Nadx — Aunty Donna (@AuntyDonnaBoys) July 18, 2022

Now in book form.

