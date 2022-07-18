Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - July 18, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nintendo and Staypineapple launch Gotta Getaway and Play competition!

staypineapple nintendo competition
Nintendo and Staypineapple have a special competition where you can win a holiday and a Switch!
Source: Nintendo

Fancy a special holiday? Well how about you enter the competition being put on by Nintendo and Staypineapple. Participants can enter to win one of 10 three-night hotel stays as well as a Nintendo Switch prize pack. The pack includes a Switch OLED model and codes for Mario Strikers: Battle League, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Entries close on September 2 with winners announced on September 7, 2022.

It's Monday night, which means we get to relax and watch some sudoku.

I hear bread in the USA is no good

I don't know what I'd do if I didn't have a local bakery near me.

Time for some vertical roads

Once again, let ambiguousamphibian fill your evening with joy.

Italian mum is ready to fight

She's been waiting for this day.

Zen cat

That is one chill kitty.

Heyyy

The more Ys, the more movies we watch.

The red panda is on a rampage!

Everyone look out!

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man balloon

Making your town feel safe and buoyant.

Have you heard about the Christmas pud?

Now in book form.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. It's cold over here, so Rad is loving the snuggles. Want to make Rad even happier? Go and download Shackpets! Once you've done that, upload photos of your own pet and make some challenges! The community will then vote which pet picture is the cutest. You better believe that Rad has some cute photos for viewing.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

Hello, Meet Lola