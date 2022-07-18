ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 215 Big things come in small packages in the Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap on Stevetendo!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's time to get back into our Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap playthrough. I mentioned this prior, but I've never completed the Minish Cap so this will be a first for me. In the last episode, we started our journey but disaster quickly struck when Princess Zelda was turned to stone by the evil wizard, Vaati.

That being said, we ran into Ezlo, the hat, that allows us the ability to shrink and grown our body size, so we can interact with the Minish people. In tonight's episode, we should finally arrive at the top of Mount Crenel and the location of the next dungeon, the cave of flames. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, see if we have it in us to take that next step to free Princess Zelda of her curse.

© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up soon is more of our Golden Sun and Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthroughs so stay tuned!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.