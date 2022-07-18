Obsidian's Grounded is getting an animated TV series Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios have partnered with Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman to adapt Grounded to a TV series.

Obsidian Entertainment has quite a few irons in the fire, but one of its hottest ongoing projects is easily its co-op shrunken kid survival adventure game Grounded. The game is still in early access, but Obsidian continues to bring new and cool ideas to the game as it moves towards a proper Version 1.0. In the meantime, Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios have also apparently opted to adapt the concept to another form of media. A Grounded animated TV series is in the works and Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman has been tapped to lead the adaptation.

News of Obsidian and Xbox adapting Grounded to a TV series was shared in a report by Deadline on July 18, 2022. Reportedly, Obsidian and Xbox have partnered with production companies including Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media, and Bardel Entertainment. Brent Friedman will be in charge of writing the story alongside Brien Goodrich, who worked on Halo and is also attached to direct here. Though Star Wars: Clone Wars is one of Friedman’s highest-profile projects, the writer also worked on Star Trek: Enterprise and is currently adapting a new TV series of Earthworm Jim as well.

Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded should make for both a zany and frightening show as children are shrunken down and must survive a lawn full of massive bugs in comparison to them.

Source: Obsidian Entertainment

In fact, Grounded joins a wide variety of video game franchises being adapted to TV series. Shows like Castlevania, Dragon Age and Witcher have come to Netflix while Paramount Plus scooped up the Halo TV series and a Last of Us adaptation is headed to HBO. There’s also a Cyberpunk animated series on the way in the years ahead.

Grounded is a uniquely fun premise from many of these, presenting a zany world where children must survive the perils of being 13 millimeters tall. Ants, mites, spiders, and beetles of all sorts (just to name a few) sit between the children and regrowth to regular size.

There’s no word on when the Grounded TV series will launch yet, so stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates, official reveals, and release windows.