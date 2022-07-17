Weekend Discussion - July 17, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I love it when the world of sudoku and video games collide. In this episode, Simon tackles a puzzle that is themed after Dance Dance Revolution. There are four different constraints he has to work with here. Sit back, relax, and enjoy watching someone who is quite good at sudoku.

Primitive Building channels are hoaxes?

I guess I knew deep down that it was unlikely that two blokes could create an underground swimming pool using sticks and rocks, but I wanted to believe. On the flip side, I'm pleased that the OG Primitive Technology fella from Queensland seems legit. What an interesting insight into this culture of building structures using seemingly obsolete methods.

Did people used to look older back in the day?

This is such an interesting question that I've certainly pondered before. Looking at old photos makes me think that everyone used to look far more mature and older than they do now. At the very least, older than how I think my cohort and age group looks.

Emmanuel, no!

This will to make you smile.. 😅



🎥 TT: knucklebumpfarm pic.twitter.com/NgoyNNkhMV — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 16, 2022

What a silly emu.

Play time!

Jump kitty, jump!

Understanding cat years

pic.twitter.com/MPlPQ2DBLk — memes i wish i could tag my cat in - no bully mode (@memesiwish) July 16, 2022

I hope this helps.

I need Mike talking me through all things

*I spill juice on the kitchen floor*

Mike Ehrmantraut: It’s going to be okay don’t panic. What we’re gonna do is grab the paper towels and place them down on the spill and let it soak for five minutes no more no less. Place the towels in the trash until trash day comes. — Pugmane 🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) July 16, 2022

Explain it to me slowly please, Mike.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

