Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Discussion - July 17, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I love it when the world of sudoku and video games collide. In this episode, Simon tackles a puzzle that is themed after Dance Dance Revolution. There are four different constraints he has to work with here. Sit back, relax, and enjoy watching someone who is quite good at sudoku.

Primitive Building channels are hoaxes?

I guess I knew deep down that it was unlikely that two blokes could create an underground swimming pool using sticks and rocks, but I wanted to believe. On the flip side, I'm pleased that the OG Primitive Technology fella from Queensland seems legit. What an interesting insight into this culture of building structures using seemingly obsolete methods.

Did people used to look older back in the day?

This is such an interesting question that I've certainly pondered before. Looking at old photos makes me think that everyone used to look far more mature and older than they do now. At the very least, older than how I think my cohort and age group looks.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Emmanuel, no!

What a silly emu.

Play time!

Jump kitty, jump!

Understanding cat years

I hope this helps.

I need Mike talking me through all things

Explain it to me slowly please, Mike.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here is a photo of Rad having a snooze to warm your heart this evening. Why don't you take a moment and download Shackpets? This free app lets you upload photos of your own pet and challenge other pets in an epic battle for cuteness! The community votes on which pet picture they think is cuter, so make sure you practice those photography skills.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola