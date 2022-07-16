Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - July 16, 2022

Happy Saturday! Join us for Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
1

It's already the halfway point of a busy month and there's been plenty of summer fun! Let's slide into a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion.

In Case You Missed It...

Prime Day just passed but our own Ozzie Mejia has plenty of gaming deals for you this weekend!

We had a great in depth interview with the devs for the new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion. Learn more about new classes and abilities in our YouTube video.

Blake had a great time eating candy and snacks while playing the roguelike hit Have A Nice Death on stream earlier in the week to show off the new Fast Food update. 

And Now...The Internet

Have you started watching the new Netflix Resident Evil series yet? I'm curious what you all think. I'm going to give it a try. There seems to be more practical effects work and a diverse cast. Anything to help me wash the taste of that last movie out of my mouth. To promote the show, Netflix did a lil experiment in public. Check it out!

There has been a ton of good ass Tekken recently and I'm enjoying the hype going into EVO 2022. So when I saw this I had to share. 

There has been rumors about Silent Hill making a return which is an on and off again thing every couple of months it feels like. But it made me think, would they have iconic costumes like this one if Silent Hill 2 got a remake? 

Imagine getting beat by Fall Guys speedrun strats. Free to Play bringing out the try hards like this? 

Say what you want about Street Fighter 5 but I do think that Champion Edition is pretty fun and I hope that Street fighter 6 gets a arcade demo feature when the main start screen is idle or something. This was pretty impressive. 

I have not played the Yakuza games but clearly I'm missing out. 

I love a good mod. Maybe we will get some full Sora action soon? 

This certainly gives me faith in a new GTA experience...

I am super excited to see the new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power. I am going to be covering the show for sure and probably tossing up some reviews on Cortex so keep an eye out! 

Dreamcon is under way and I have been hearing great things about the event. Smash battles, cosplay competitions, dope panels. Everything has sounded pretty awesome. I also got to catch some of the dodgeball match that happened on the massive Esports arena stage and what a fun idea for an event like this.

Craig of the Creek is a great show for kids and in general. I love to see them adding more representation. 

Weekend Vibes

Steve Lacy has dropped 3 singles from the upcoming album so far and it's shaping up to be a special project. Give the newest track 'Sunshine' a spin. 

Much love to Lil Kim who's birthday is this week. DJ R-Tistic breaks it down live on stream pretty often and is worth checking out. Enjoy this tribute. 

Enjoy the rest of your day and make sure to show some love to Shackpets if you haven't yet today. Much love and see you again next week!

Hello, Meet Lola