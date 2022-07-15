Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Dump - July 15, 2022

On this week's Dump, Twitter's going to court with the richest person on earth, plus Skate 4 is just skate. and will be free-to-play.
TJ Denzer
1

It’s been a truly wild week following Elon Musk’s move to pull out of the Twitter deal at the end of last week. However, regardless of the legal battles to come, the Shacknews Dump carries on. Join us as we talk about Twitter v Elon, plus other hot news topics from throughout the week.

On this July 15 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we follow up on the imminent court battle between Elon Musk and Twitter. It looks like things are about to get even messier between the social media company and Tesla/SpaceX CEO. Also, a whole bunch of new details where dropped for skate., including that it will be a free-to-play game with microtransactions that will come to mobile devices. Is this the right move for the franchise? Also, Kirby’s Dream Buffet looks like a Kirby-flavored Fall Guys.

Tune in as we talk about these and other hot news topics on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics coming at you on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who take the time to tune into the Shacknews Dump and other ShackStream productions. Your interactions and encouragement drive us to make our streams bigger and better with each outing to bring you the best gaming fun and coverage. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account. That gets you a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. Your friends at Shacknews would be happy to take a free Twitch sub off your hands.

We’re not pulling out of the Dump anytime soon. There’s too much good news to cover, so stay tuned as we go live shortly with the latest Shacknews Dump.

