Where is Xur in Destiny 2 for July 15-19 2022? Here's where Xur is and how you can find him this weekend in Destiny 2.

Hey there Guardians. It’s Friday, which means Xur has returned to Destiny 2 and is selling valuable goods at a new location. If you’re wondering where you can find him, we’ve got the information you need. Let’s take a look at Xur’s location and what they have for sale in Destiny 2.

Xur’s location for July 15, 2022

Xur is located at the Tower in the Hangar. This is where they will remain for the rest of the weekend.

Xur accepts Legendary Shards as currency. If you don't have enough, we can help you out with our guide onhow to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Xur’s wares for July 15, 2022

Here are all of the Exotic items in Xur's inventory this week:

SUROS Regime

Ashen Wake

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 19 Intellect - 2 Strength - 10 Total - 63

The Bombardiers

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 23 Strength - 7 Total - 63

Crown of Tempests

Mobility - 3 Resilience - 30 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 2 Strength - 16 Total - 70



We typically recommend that you go ahead and purchase any weapons and gear that Xur is selling for your class if you don’t already own it, and can afford to do so. It’s generally a good idea to acquire whatever Exotic gear or weapons you can when given the opportunity.

For the avid Destiny 2 players, make sure you pay a visit to our Destiny 2 strategy guide.