Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 73 We're talking Amazon's LOTR series, The Boys, and Ms. Marvel on this week's Pop! Goes the Culture!

It's Thursday, folks, and that means it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! This week's show is once again filled with exciting TV and movie news discussions. Shacknews Community Manager Dennis White is filling in for Greg Burke, so join him and Donovan for this week's show!

Episode 73 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

It's a busy week here on PGTC. The new Lord of the Rings series trailer gives us a better look at Amazon's Middle Earth, and Scream 6 continues to add to its incredibly stacked cast. Also, Emmy nominations came out this week, so you can bet we'll be breaking that down. Lastly, we'll be doing season review for Ms. Marvel and The Boys to end our show.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 73 of Pop! Goes the Culture!