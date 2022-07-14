Who is Twitter's CFO? Here's who serves as Chief Financial Officer for Twitter (TWTR).

Twitter is one of the most prominent social media companies on the internet. Behind the platform is a massive team of workers and leadership making and implementing all of the decisions and updates that we see as users. There are a couple key figures at the very top that have some of the strongest influence over the company’s business, and that includes the CFO. If you’re curious who exactly is the CFO for Twitter, we can help you out.

Who is Twitter's CFO?

Ned Segal is the CFO of Twitter.

Source: Getty Images

Ned Segal is Twitter’s CFO (Chief Financial Officer). Segal has served in the role since August 2017. During the majority of those years, he worked alongside former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. Now, he works with Twitter’s current CEO, Parag Agrawal. Prior to joining the Twitter team, Segal was Vice President of Finance for Intuit. Ned Segal’s LinkedIn page provides additional details on his role at Twitter. “[Segal is] leading the company's finance functions along with Corporate Development and Partnerships, including Global Content Partnerships, Developer Platform Commercial and Business Development.”

With a rich history in the finance world, Segal got his start at Goldman Sachs after graduating from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science. He went on to hold major roles at Investment Banking and RPX Corp before eventually landing at Twitter five years ago. As a publicly traded company, a lot of Segal’s work is seen in the company’s quarterly earnings report.

Now that you know that Ned Segal is the CFO of Twitter, you have a better idea of the company's key leadership. As you'd probably expect, Segal has a Twitter account, where he often tweets about the company's business moves.