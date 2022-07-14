MultiVersus Beta start date & how to get access

Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Here's when the MultiVersus Beta starts and how you can get access to it.
Donovan Erskine
MultiVersus is Warner Bros. spin on the Super Smash Bros. formula, crossing over some of its most iconic characters in a platform fighter. With characters like Batman, Shaggy, and Bugs Bunny on the roster, MultiVersus will soon hit beta, where players around the world will get to jump in and get their hands on the game. Let’s look at exactly when the MultiVerus beta begins, and how you can be a part of it.

MultiVersus Beta start date

The MultiVersus Beta will begin on July 26 with early access starting on July 19.
The MultiVersus Beta begins on July 19, 2022 in Early Access. Those that participated in the Closed Alpha earlier this year will automatically be allowed to participate in the Early Access Beta. Others can attempt to score Early Access through Twitch Drops. As you watch streamers that are playing MultiVerus, you’ll be able to earn access after hitting a certain number of hours watched.

The MultiVersus Open Beta will begin on July 26, 2022. Once this begins, all players will be able to participate by simply downloading the game. The MultiVersus Beta will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam. The game features full crossplay support, and progress from the beta will carry over to full release.

The MultiVersus Beta will allow players to check out the full roster of fighters, including the recently announced Iron Giant. They’ll also be able to participate in 2v2, 1v1, and Free-For-All modes. There will also be a variety of cosmetics to unlock including skins, emotes, and character variants.

Now that you know when the MultiVersus Beta begins, you can start clearing your schedule and preparing to grind. We had the chance to participate in the MultiVersus Closed Alpha earlier this year and were quite impressed with what we saw. For more MultiVersus news and information, Shacknews has you taken care of.

