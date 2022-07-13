Tesla (TSLA) Director of AI Andrej Karpathy is leaving the company Andrej Karpathy has announced his departure from Tesla after 5 years.

Tesla has had a major turnaround over the past decade, going from the brink of bankruptcy to one of the biggest companies in the world. That massive change is greatly thanks to an arsenal of workers and the team of leadership at the EV manufacturer. A major name on that front is Andrej Karpathy, who has served as Tesla’s Director of AI for the past five years. That run will come to an end, as Karpathy has announced he will be leaving Tesla.

Andrej Karpathy announced that he would be leaving Tesla in a tweet from his personal Twitter account late this afternoon. In the statement, he looks back fondly at his time at the electric vehicle company.

It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways. In that time, Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets and I look forward to seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum.

Source: Tesla

In a subsequent Tweet, Karpathy clarifies that he doesn’t have a new gig lined up, and that his future is currently up in the air.

I have no concrete plans for what’s next but look to spend more time revisiting my long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source and education.

Karpathy neglected to detail the circumstances surrounding his departure. While there will certainly be plenty of speculation around the matter, that information will likely remain private. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to the announcement tweet. “Thanks for everything you have done for Tesla! It has been an honor working with you.”

Karpathy's departure is a major one, and we'll be watching to see how Tesla moves forward without him.