Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tesla (TSLA) Director of AI Andrej Karpathy is leaving the company

Andrej Karpathy has announced his departure from Tesla after 5 years.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Image: Drive Tesla
4

Tesla has had a major turnaround over the past decade, going from the brink of bankruptcy to one of the biggest companies in the world. That massive change is greatly thanks to an arsenal of workers and the team of leadership at the EV manufacturer. A major name on that front is Andrej Karpathy, who has served as Tesla’s Director of AI for the past five years. That run will come to an end, as Karpathy has announced he will be leaving Tesla.

Andrej Karpathy announced that he would be leaving Tesla in a tweet from his personal Twitter account late this afternoon. In the statement, he looks back fondly at his time at the electric vehicle company.

In a subsequent Tweet, Karpathy clarifies that he doesn’t have a new gig lined up, and that his future is currently up in the air.

Karpathy neglected to detail the circumstances surrounding his departure. While there will certainly be plenty of speculation around the matter, that information will likely remain private. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to the announcement tweet. “Thanks for everything you have done for Tesla! It has been an honor working with you.”

Karpathy’s departure is a major one, and we’ll be watching to see how Tesla moves forward without him. On that note, you can always count on Shacknews for the latest Tesla news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 13, 2022 3:20 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tesla (TSLA) Director of AI Andrej Karpathy is leaving the company

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 13, 2022 3:25 PM

      Oh no!

    • jwnin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 13, 2022 3:28 PM

      Not sure why he would stay after laying off 230 autopilot workers and closing San Mateo.

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 13, 2022 3:32 PM

      Robotaxis any day now

    • afty legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 13, 2022 5:54 PM

      He’s been on leave for a few months now, so I’m not surprised. I do wonder how this went down.

    • Porkasaurus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 13, 2022 5:59 PM

      I knew that self driving aspect was a scam.

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 13, 2022 7:54 PM

      A car told him to.

    • rick legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 13, 2022 8:41 PM

      father in law just got a brand new X. the doors are cool. but otherwise it's pretty basic given the cost. it's like what, 3 times the price of a model 3? and it doesn't look any better on the inside. looks about the same

      • ventro legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 13, 2022 8:45 PM

        I bet the doors add so much to the cost

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 13, 2022 9:23 PM

        Besides being “cool” what are the benefits of gull wing back doors anyways?

        I imagine building them and the variety of maintenance issues they would have versus a regular swing door is large

        • rick legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 13, 2022 9:27 PM

          They don't swing out far so I guess that's good in tight spots. Oh and getting in and out is really easy because part of the roof lifts up with the doors so you can kinda stand and walk out. Definitely not worth the maintenance I'm sure they will need though

        • sanchez legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          July 13, 2022 10:48 PM

          It can fly

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 13, 2022 10:52 PM

      Which will happen first? Tesla FSD full release, Star Citizen finished, or the sun explodes?

Hello, Meet Lola