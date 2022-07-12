Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 12, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another fine edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Happy Tuesday, Shackers. You’re almost to hump day and it’s just about time to saddle up and coast towards the weekend. That said, we’d like to help you get ready for that downhill ride. It’s time for another round of Evening Reading and we’ve got some delightful final selections to help round out this day of posting.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!

The most powerful bean

I wonder how long it took to figure out the level so perfectly. Very impressive.

Breaking Multiversus

Multiversus will be legendary, if only for the memes, but yes, please, put Walter White in the game.

Putting a positive spin on dog water

Look at this good doggo keeping folks hydrated on a hot day. Hope it gets a drink too.

Sonic the Mega Man

A crossover I didn’t know I needed. Fantastic armor designs.

Bidoof buddies

Who’s your silliest Pokemon you’ve ever defeated a legendary being with? We stan a legendary Bidoof.

Inflation? Costco dogs never heard of it

There are three certainties: death, taxes, and $1.50 hot dog combos while co-founder Jim Sinegal is alive.

A very happy emu

Whatever you do with your life, I hope you find as much happiness as this wackadoo emu.

And that will do it for your Evening Reading on this fine Tuesday, July 12. We hope you’ve enjoyed today’s posting. If you’d like to support Shacknews in all of its efforts, don’t forget you can do so through Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to download the Shackpets app. It lets you battle out and vote on pet pics in the ultimate battle for cuteness. You're sure to find a bunch of funny pets including my sweet little Silo, AKA Flaff.

It's an Australian shepherd dog on a couch looking off to the side.
Flaff hopes you vote for her new pic on Shackpets.

That’s that. Thank you for tuning in. What are you up to tonight, Shackers? Good games? Good movies? Good TV? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola