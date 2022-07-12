Evening Reading - July 12, 2022

Happy Tuesday, Shackers. You’re almost to hump day and it’s just about time to saddle up and coast towards the weekend. That said, we’d like to help you get ready for that downhill ride. It’s time for another round of Evening Reading and we’ve got some delightful final selections to help round out this day of posting.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!

The most powerful bean

Bruh on god no video game is ever just casual anymore wtf 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6j6PGy5DW — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 12, 2022

I wonder how long it took to figure out the level so perfectly. Very impressive.

Breaking Multiversus

Multiversus will be legendary, if only for the memes, but yes, please, put Walter White in the game.

Putting a positive spin on dog water

A dog brought the umpires water in between innings. This is so awesome 😍 pic.twitter.com/upWRegIk5U — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 12, 2022

Look at this good doggo keeping folks hydrated on a hot day. Hope it gets a drink too.

Sonic the Mega Man

A crossover I didn’t know I needed. Fantastic armor designs.

Bidoof buddies

So I beat Arceus pic.twitter.com/o21pnPTFwQ — Alii (Comms: Closed) (@Aliiwa) July 12, 2022

Who’s your silliest Pokemon you’ve ever defeated a legendary being with? We stan a legendary Bidoof.

Inflation? Costco dogs never heard of it

Costco is stronger than inflation pic.twitter.com/nBbHbdnrOY — Fiona Harrigan (@Fiona_Harrigan) July 12, 2022

There are three certainties: death, taxes, and $1.50 hot dog combos while co-founder Jim Sinegal is alive.

A very happy emu

Whatever you do with your life, I hope you find as much happiness as this wackadoo emu.

And that will do it for your Evening Reading on this fine Tuesday, July 12. We hope you’ve enjoyed today’s posting. If you’d like to support Shacknews in all of its efforts, don’t forget you can do so through Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to download the Shackpets app. It lets you battle out and vote on pet pics in the ultimate battle for cuteness. You're sure to find a bunch of funny pets including my sweet little Silo, AKA Flaff.

Flaff hopes you vote for her new pic on Shackpets.

That’s that. Thank you for tuning in. What are you up to tonight, Shackers? Good games? Good movies? Good TV? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty section below!