Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Canoo (GOEV) shares surge on Walmart 4,500 electric vehicle fleet deal

Electric vehicle company Canoo is riding high following a deal in which it will supply Walmart with at least 4,500 vans.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Canoo
1

As electric vehicles become more mainstream in the automotive industry, it’s not just the Tesla show anymore. Major companies and startups are eking out their corners of the industry and establishing themselves more thoroughly little by little. One such company, Canoo, just scored a major win in this regard. The electric vehicle manufacturer just finalized a deal with Walmart and will supply at least 4,500 vans for the retailer’s use. This caused a major surge in Canoo’s (GOEV) stock value.

The finalization of Canoo’s deal with Walmart was reported on July 12, 2022, as reported by CNBC. Under the terms of the deal, Canoo will manufacture and supply Walmart with at least 4,500 electric vans, and the deal could see a maximum of 10,000 vehicles delivered for Walmart’s overall fleet. The settling of this deal caused Canoo’s stock to surge in value, jumping from around $2.36 USD a share to a high of $4.70 per share before trickling downward a little bit on the way to Tuesday’s market close.

Canoo (GOEV) stock surged upwards in value by over 100 percent on news of its 4,500 deal with Walmart. [Image via Google]
Canoo (GOEV) stock surged upwards in value by over 100 percent on news of its 4,500 deal with Walmart. [Image via Google]

Canoo’s deal with Walmart marks a big win for the Arkansas-headquartered EV startup. Having been founded in 2017, the company has worked towards launching both lifestyle vehicle, as well as the commercial vans it is supplying to Walmart in said deal. The deal will see the vehicles begin going into service by 2023.

It’s a big win for the electric vehicle industry as well as companies aggressively pursue EV options to reduce carbon footprint or simply upgrade to new and increasingly reliable technology. It was just last week that the European Union made a pledge to phase out internal-combustion engine vehicles by 2035 at the latest.

With Canoo and Walmart’s deal, at the very least, it looks like we’ll begin seeing quite a few more electric vehicles used by the retail company in the very near future. Stay tuned for further electric vehicle news and updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola