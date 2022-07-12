Best Prime Day 2022 deals for tech & gaming
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for gaming and technology.
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing about a countless number of deals on every genre of product. There are specifically an abundance of deals in the tech and gaming world. From video games to accessories, monitors, and much more, there are a lot of deals to take advantage of over the two-day event.
Best tech and gaming deals - Prime Day 2022
There are a slew of deals to dig through in the Prime Day 2022 offerings. We’ll be highlighting the absolutely best deals available. Prime Day only runs from July 12-13, so you’ll likely want to act quickly if something grabs your attention.
Prime Day 2022 gaming/PC deals
PC and gaming accessories make up a decent portion of the Prime Day deals. See if there’s any products that can bolster your setup.
- LG 27GP750-B 27” Ultragear FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Gaming Monitor - $179.99 (was $299.99)
- LG 34WP65C-B 34-Inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD (3440x1440) VA Display gaming monitor - $349.96 (was $499)
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSD Card - $109.99 (was $199.99)
- WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD - $180.49 (was $239.28)
- HP 17-inch Laptop 11th Generation 512 GB - $543.99 (was $729.99)
- HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/RTX 3050 Ti - $869.99 (was $1,099.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - $699.99 (was $799.99)
Prime Day 2022 Apple products deals
Some of the most notable Prime Day deals are in the world of Apple devices. From MacBooks to AirPods, and Apple Watches, there’s a rare opportunity to upgrade your network of Apple devices at a modest price.
- AirPods Pro - $169.98 (was $249)
- Apple Watch Series 7 45mm - $309 (was $429)
- 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro - $749 (was $799)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad - $299 (was $329)
- 2021 Apple TV 4K 64GB - $129 (was $199)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro M1 Chip 14” Display - $1,799 (was $1,999)
Amazon product deals
Amazon is the digital storefront where Prime Day is taking place, but the company also makes and sells its own range of products. Naturally, these are some of the most discounted Prime Day products. Take a look.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Bluetooth Color Bulb - $19.98 (was $64.98)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device - $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB - $74.99 (was $149.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2020 Release - $74.99 (was $99.99)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen - $17.99 (was $39.99)
Those are some of the best offers we found from Amazon Prime Day 2022. New deals are constantly popping up throughout the two-day event, so you can expect this page to be frequently updated with additional deals.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Best Prime Day 2022 deals for tech & gaming